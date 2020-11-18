What Rory McIlroy needs to do to win the Masters

Rory McIlroy's wait for a Masters victory - and the career grand slam glory that comes with it - goes on.

The 31-year-old finished in a tie for fifth at Augusta National last week - his sixth top-five in his last seven starts. But for a terrible end to his rain-delayed first round, it could have been so much better.

It could, in short, have been his week.

McIlroy has now made 12 appearances in the Masters. His next is only five months away. Will 13 prove to be lucky or unlucky for him? What does he need to do or change in order to finally break through and win a green jacket?

That's the big talking point on this week's episode of The bunkered Podcast.

Michael McEwan and Bryce Ritchie are joined by Golf Digest writer Brian Wacker for a forensic dive into McIlroy's Masters melancholy.

Subscribe for free

Apple - Listen here

Spotify - Listen here

Google - Listen here

Podbean - Listen here

The trio also examine Dustin Johnson's victory in detail and take a look at how the world No.1 tamed Augusta to win his long-awaited second major championship.

As you might expect, there's plenty of chat about Bryson DeChambeau, too, after his bold claims and high expectations failed to materialise. Did the US Open champion get his strategy wrong? Did Augusta National embarrass him? More to the point, will he learn from the mistakes he made?

Michael, Bryce and Brian also discuss the things about the Masters that they would change if they were given the opportunity.

Listen now!