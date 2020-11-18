search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWhat Rory McIlroy needs to do to win the Masters

Golf News

What Rory McIlroy needs to do to win the Masters

By bunkered.co.uk18 November, 2020
Rory McIlroy The Masters Augusta National Major Championships Rory Tracker The Bunkered Podcast Podcast Apple Spotify Google Play
Rory Mc Ilroy Masters

Rory McIlroy's wait for a Masters victory - and the career grand slam glory that comes with it - goes on.

The 31-year-old finished in a tie for fifth at Augusta National last week - his sixth top-five in his last seven starts. But for a terrible end to his rain-delayed first round, it could have been so much better. 

It could, in short, have been his week.

McIlroy has now made 12 appearances in the Masters. His next is only five months away. Will 13 prove to be lucky or unlucky for him? What does he need to do or change in order to finally break through and win a green jacket?

That's the big talking point on this week's episode of The bunkered Podcast.

Michael McEwan and Bryce Ritchie are joined by Golf Digest writer Brian Wacker for a forensic dive into McIlroy's Masters melancholy. 

Subscribe for free

Apple - Listen here 
Spotify - Listen here 
Google - Listen here
Podbean - Listen here

The trio also examine Dustin Johnson's victory in detail and take a look at how the world No.1 tamed Augusta to win his long-awaited second major championship.

As you might expect, there's plenty of chat about Bryson DeChambeau, too, after his bold claims and high expectations failed to materialise. Did the US Open champion get his strategy wrong? Did Augusta National embarrass him? More to the point, will he learn from the mistakes he made?

Michael, Bryce and Brian also discuss the things about the Masters that they would change if they were given the opportunity. 

Listen now!

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Rory Tracker

Related Articles - The Bunkered Podcast

Related Articles - Podcast

Related Articles - Apple

Related Articles - Spotify

Related Articles - Google Play

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
AM I A GOOD ENOUGH GOLFER TO USE A SET OF BLADES???
blades
play button
PICKING OUR FAVOURITE UTILITY IRON - Callaway X Forged UT vs TaylorMade SIM UDI vs Titleist U•500
Utility Irons
play button
HOW TO GAIN 20 YARDS OFF THE TEE | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
ARE THESE THE BEST-EVER CLEVELAND WEDGES??? - RTX ZipCore review
Cleveland
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau set himself up to fail, says Open champ Lowry
What Rory McIlroy needs to do to win the Masters
Is golf banned under Level 4 restrictions in Scotland?
NEW! THE BUNKERED GOLF PODCAST
New figures show golf is booming in this part of Scotland

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Swing and shoulder plane
Watch
play button
How to square the clubface at impact
Callaway
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
play button
More shoulder turn means more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow