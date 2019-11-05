search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWhat would be the "icing on the cake" for Shane Lowry?

Golf News

What would be the "icing on the cake" for Shane Lowry?

By Michael McEwan05 November, 2019
Shane Lowry European Tour Race to Dubai turkish airlines open Montgomerie Maxx Royal Rolex Series The Open The Open 2019 Bernd Wiesberger
Shane Lowry

It's fair to say that, whatever he goes on to achieve in the rest of his career, 2019 will go down as one of Shane Lowry's greatest seasons.

Not only did he end a three-and-a-half-year winless drought and secure his first Rolex Series title with victory in January's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, he also won his maiden major as Royal Portrush staged The Open for the first time in almost 70 years. 

However, he's not done yet, revealing that he's got one more ambition he's keen to fulfil before the year is out.

Winning the Race to Dubai.

• New owner pledges to put Scots club back on map

• Norman reveals how Tiger snubbed him

“It’s my main goal over the next few weeks to perform as best as I can," said Lowry ahead of this week's Turkish Airlines Open, the first of the three events that comprise the European Tour's Final Series. "It would be lovely if I got to the final 18 holes in Dubai with a chance to win the Race to Dubai. 

• WITB - Shane Lowry's Open-winning clubs

"To be European No.1would be really special and would add to the year I’ve had. I think it would be the icing on the cake. I’m going to give it my best shot but if I don’t win it, I won’t be too disappointed. I’ve had a decent year and I’d be pretty happy with what I’ve got at Christmas."

WATCH - HOW TO SHOOT LOWER SCORES

As it stands, Irishman Lowry is third on the rankings, less than 700 points behind  current Race to Dubai leader Bernd Wiesberger but, with increased points on offer in the final three events of the season, there is still all to play for, starting at The Montgomerie Maxx Royal in Belek this week.

• Phil's remarkable streak comes to an end

• Drysdale "still striving" for first win on tour

Having begun the year strongly, Lowry is keen to finish it in similarly strong fashion.

“To start the year with a win in Abu Dhabi at a Rolex Series event was huge – that gave me the confidence going forward," added the 32-year-old. "Outside of a major, as a European Tour player it probably doesn’t get much bigger. There are WGCs as well but Rolex Series events are definitely up there.”

Lowry gets his Turkish Airlines title tilt underway at midday on Thursday alongside Wiesberger and the back-to-back defending champion Justin Rose.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Shane Lowry

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Race to Dubai

Related Articles - turkish airlines open

Related Articles - Rolex Series

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - The Open 2019

Related Articles - Bernd Wiesberger

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
Epic Mission
play button
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
Epic Mission
play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Tiger's playing captaincy queried by former Ryder Cup skipper
Tiger picks himself as wild card for Presidents Cup
New membership finance solution launched for UK golf clubs
Popular Scots club facing £1.3 MILLION debt crisis
Anger after top Scottish course is vandalised

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s advice for big hitters
Watch
play button
Strengthening your grip
Watch
play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
A more upright posture for more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow