What would be the "icing on the cake" for Shane Lowry?

It's fair to say that, whatever he goes on to achieve in the rest of his career, 2019 will go down as one of Shane Lowry's greatest seasons.

Not only did he end a three-and-a-half-year winless drought and secure his first Rolex Series title with victory in January's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, he also won his maiden major as Royal Portrush staged The Open for the first time in almost 70 years.

However, he's not done yet, revealing that he's got one more ambition he's keen to fulfil before the year is out.

Winning the Race to Dubai.

“It’s my main goal over the next few weeks to perform as best as I can," said Lowry ahead of this week's Turkish Airlines Open, the first of the three events that comprise the European Tour's Final Series. "It would be lovely if I got to the final 18 holes in Dubai with a chance to win the Race to Dubai.

"To be European No.1would be really special and would add to the year I’ve had. I think it would be the icing on the cake. I’m going to give it my best shot but if I don’t win it, I won’t be too disappointed. I’ve had a decent year and I’d be pretty happy with what I’ve got at Christmas."

As it stands, Irishman Lowry is third on the rankings, less than 700 points behind current Race to Dubai leader Bernd Wiesberger but, with increased points on offer in the final three events of the season, there is still all to play for, starting at The Montgomerie Maxx Royal in Belek this week.



Having begun the year strongly, Lowry is keen to finish it in similarly strong fashion.

“To start the year with a win in Abu Dhabi at a Rolex Series event was huge – that gave me the confidence going forward," added the 32-year-old. "Outside of a major, as a European Tour player it probably doesn’t get much bigger. There are WGCs as well but Rolex Series events are definitely up there.”

Lowry gets his Turkish Airlines title tilt underway at midday on Thursday alongside Wiesberger and the back-to-back defending champion Justin Rose.