What would make Richie Ramsay 'drop the mic'?

Richie Ramsay has said that winning the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club would be a ‘career defining’ moment for him.



The 36-year-old Scot has an attachment to the East Lothian links that will host next week’s edition of the tournament and says that a win there would be one of his biggest achievements.

“For me – and I know this is true for a lot of the other Scottish guys – the Scottish Open has taken on sort of fifth major status,” Ramsay told the latest edition of bunkered. “That’s how big it is.



“I had a chance at Castle Stuart a couple of years ago but Alex Noren just played better coming in. But yeah, to have the chance to win our national open, in front of a home crowd and a club where I’m a member, I think it would be one of those ‘drop the mic and walk off into the sunset’ moments.



“If it was the last thing I ever did in golf, I could walk away quite happily.”



Ramsay will have to fend off an all-star field including the likes of Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler if he is to add to his haul of three European Tour titles. However, he’s hoping that his local knowledge will stand him in good stead.



“Off the tee, it’s pretty straightforward but, for me, it’s a real ‘second shot’ golf course,” he added. “If you miss the green, it’s pretty tricky so I think you’ll find the guy who wins the Scottish Open this year will be a guy with a great short game and a great imagination. The wind plays a big factor, too. When it whips up, it becomes a completely different golf course.

“It’s got everything. It’s a ready-made tournament venue.”



