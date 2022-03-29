What would YOU do to play at Augusta National?

It’s that time of year again.

Living rooms across the country are about to be filled with golfers wishing they could tee it up at Augusta National.

Of course, for the vast majority of us, that will remain a far-fetched dream. We’ll probably never get to experience the undulating fairways and blooming Azalea flowers the commentary team tell us about at every possible opportunity (seriously, we get it already.)

Let’s just pretend for a minute though, that you had the chance to get a tee time at Augusta National, what would you do to get on? Well, a group of boffins from Time2Play have surveyed over 1,000 golfers across the USA and Europe to find out what they would do to secure that tee time.

Here’s the most eye-opening statistics from the study...

43.2%: Shave their head

Honestly, this would be an easy decision, and we’re surprised the number is that low. You can always buy an Augusta branded cap from the pro shop to cover up your lack of hair.

35.1%: Give up video games for three years

Another easy, easy decision. Are the other 64.9% of golfers crazy? Are they even golfers? This should be a no-brainer.

27.9%: Quit golf for a year after the round

This is where things get a bit trickier. However, it means you get to tell people for a year that the last time you played golf was at Augusta National. Yeah, sign us up.

11.7%: Give up watching sports for three years

This will be tough. With Scotland on track to win the World Cup in 2022, this isn’t something we want to miss. Saying that, we could always just record it...

9.0%: Give up sex for a year

The less said about this one the better...

3.2%: Miss the birth of my child

We’re going to go out on a limb here and say whoever said yes to this one won’t be telling their other half. Not sure if these 3.2% should be admired or ridiculed.

2.2%: Give away my car

With the way fuel prices are going just now, this is an easy choice. Take the keys and show us to the first tee, please.

0.7%: Give away my house

I think even we might draw the line on this one. If we do this, it had better be nice weather in Augusta when we turn up.

The study also asked golfers how much they would be willing to pay to get a tee-time at Augusta National. Of course, this isn’t an option, but if it was, golfers average around £1,000. Good value if you ask us.

In terms of playing partners, the most common response was a friend who the respondents usually play with. Next was a parent, followed by Tiger Woods. For us, we’re not fussy - pair us up with whoever you like.

