What you can learn from Brooks Koepka's bowed left wrist

Brooks Koepka returned to winning ways for the first time since July 2019, claiming victory at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

With four major wins to his name, the American has a swing that can deal with the most intense pressures of tournament golf. Here's why.



• Koepka talks about "mental struggles"

• Huge blaze devastates popular Scots golf club

At the top of his swing, below, his left wrist is bowed and the clubface points to the sky. This offers a lot of stability in the transition, and will protect against the dreaded over-swing.

An over-swing usually stems from a search for power. More swing equals more yards, makes sense doesn't it? Not quite. If you allow the wrists to break and the club continues way past parallel, you will need to compensate during the downswing.



This may take form in a re-routing of the club, or an overactive lower body. Either way, we want to make the swing as simple as possible with as little movement as possible.



The reason Brooks can control the clubface so well, apart from his obvious talent, is his ability to swing as far as he needs to without overdoing it. The bowed left wrist is a big part of how he controls that.



Many golfers also associate this position with drawers of the golf ball. The left wrist is bowed, so the clubface is shut and thus you will produce a draw.



It is true that a bowed wrist can help create a draw, but you can also hit power fades from this position, as Koepka often demonstrates off the tee.



• Brooks Koepka takes on Twitter trolls (and wins)

• Inside Alejandro Canizares' unusual drill

Next time you’re on the range, try creating this position at the top of your swing. You’ll find it locks your wrist in place, making it very difficult to flail the club past parallel. This will provide more control of the clubface, and potentially improve your shot shaping ability.

