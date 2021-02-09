search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWhat you can learn from Brooks Koepka's bowed left wrist

Lessons

PATH TO VICTORY

What you can learn from Brooks Koepka's bowed left wrist

By Cameron Adam08 February, 2021
Brooks Koepka Path to Victory Golf Tips ball striking golf coaching Golf drills swing analysis
Brooks Koepka Swing Analysis

Brooks Koepka returned to winning ways for the first time since July 2019, claiming victory at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

With four major wins to his name, the American has a swing that can deal with the most intense pressures of tournament golf. Here's why.

• Koepka talks about "mental struggles"  

• Huge blaze devastates popular Scots golf club

At the top of his swing, below, his left wrist is bowed and the clubface points to the sky. This offers a lot of stability in the transition, and will protect against the dreaded over-swing.

Koepka New Story Image

An over-swing usually stems from a search for power. More swing equals more yards, makes sense doesn't it? Not quite. If you allow the wrists to break and the club continues way past parallel, you will need to compensate during the downswing.

This may take form in a re-routing of the club, or an overactive lower body. Either way, we want to make the swing as simple as possible with as little movement as possible.

The reason Brooks can control the clubface so well, apart from his obvious talent, is his ability to swing as far as he needs to without overdoing it. The bowed left wrist is a big part of how he controls that.

Many golfers also associate this position with drawers of the golf ball. The left wrist is bowed, so the clubface is shut and thus you will produce a draw.

It is true that a bowed wrist can help create a draw, but you can also hit power fades from this position, as Koepka often demonstrates off the tee.

• Brooks Koepka takes on Twitter trolls (and wins)

• Inside Alejandro Canizares' unusual drill

Next time you’re on the range, try creating this position at the top of your swing. You’ll find it locks your wrist in place, making it very difficult to flail the club past parallel. This will provide more control of the clubface, and potentially improve your shot shaping ability.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Brooks Koepka

Related Articles - Path to Victory

Related Articles - Golf Tips

Related Articles - ball striking

Related Articles - golf coaching

Related Articles - Golf drills

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?
Drivers
play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
play button
EPIC SPEED vs MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH - Should you be upgrading your Callaway driver?
Callaway
play button
HAS PING MADE ITS BEST EVER GAME IMPROVEMENT IRON? - G425 vs G410 vs G400
Ping
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

US PGA Championship to allow use of rangefinders
Report: Clubhouse spending stays strong despite lockdowns
What you can learn from Brooks Koepka's bowed left wrist
Brooks Koepka details "mental struggles" after ending win drought
Scots club looks to the future after fire destroys clubhouse

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your takeaway
Callaway
play button
Keep the club on plane in the takeaway
Watch
play button
Fix your slice with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Control your rhythm and tempo
Watch
See all videos right arrow