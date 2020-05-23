search
Golf News

Where to watch Tiger vs Phil 2 in the UK

By bunkered.co.uk23 May, 2020
Tiger Woods Phil Mickelson Tom Brady Peyton Manning Medalist The Match 2.0 COVID-19
This weekend, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson go head-to-head in a replay of their infamous ‘match’ in Las Vegas 18 months ago – although this time, there’s a twist.

The two golf superstars, who have won a combined 20 majors, will face off at Medalist Golf Club in Florida in a match to raise funds for COVID-19 relief. They’ll be joined by two American football legends: former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, who spent 14 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

• Inside Greg Norman's $40m Colorado ranch

• Reid backed by fellow pro over equality criticism

Woods and Manning will take on Mickelson and Brady in a unique 18-hole match designed with entertainment in mind. The quarter will play a fourball betterball on the front nine before switching to greensomes on the back nine.

There will also be various in-game challenges, such as on the fifth hole, where all four players will be allowed to use only one club for the entirety of the hole.

The whole thing will be broadcast live in the US by TNT – but where can you watch it in the UK? For a change, the answer is NOT Sky Sports. 

Negotiations between the organisers of the event and the main live golf broadcaster in the UK reportedly broke down.

• Meet Jan Collins - Golf's "Captain Tom"

Instead, the event will be shown live on the CNN news channel.

For Sky users, CNN is found in the news section of your TV guide at channel 506. Virgin Media users will also find it in their news section on channel 607. BT users can get it on 393 and Freesat on 203.

The broadcast starts at 8pm UK time and runs until 1am.

