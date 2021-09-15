Where will future editions of the Ryder Cup be played?

Currently, all eyes are on Whistling Straits as the Wisconsin venue prepares to host the 43rd Ryder Cup.



Soon, though, attention will shift to future host sites on both sides of the Atlantic.



Currently, only two upcoming European hosts have been confirmed, with the Americans having named their next four, through to 2037 - including a return to the site of one of their most emphatic (and recent) victories.

There are some seriously exciting venues on the Ryder Cup horizon. But where are they?



Let's take a closer look...



2023

Marco Simone Golf and Country Club

Rome, Italy

Sept 30-Oct 2

2025

Bethpage, Black Course

New York, USA

Dates TBC



2027

Adare Manor

Co. Limerick, Ireland

Dates TBC

2029



Hazeltine National Golf Club

Minnesota, USA

Dates TBC



2031

Not yet awarded

2033

Olympic Club

San Francisco, USA

Dates TBC



2035

Not yet awarded

2037

Congressional Country Club

Maryland, USA

Dates TBC