Where will future editions of the Ryder Cup be played?

Golf News

Where will future editions of the Ryder Cup be played?

By bunkered.co.uk15 September, 2021
Ryder Cup golf courses Team USA Team Europe Matchplay
Ryder Cup Bethpage

Currently, all eyes are on Whistling Straits as the Wisconsin venue prepares to host the 43rd Ryder Cup.

Soon, though, attention will shift to future host sites on both sides of the Atlantic.

Currently, only two upcoming European hosts have been confirmed, with the Americans having named their next four, through to 2037 - including a return to the site of one of their most emphatic (and recent) victories.

• What is the 'Envelope Rule' in the Ryder Cup?

There are some seriously exciting venues on the Ryder Cup horizon. But where are they?

Let's take a closer look...

2023 

Marco Simone Golf and Country Club 
Rome, Italy 
Sept 30-Oct 2 

2025 

Bethpage, Black Course 
New York, USA 
Dates TBC

• PICS: First look at Italy's Ryder Cup course

2027 

Adare Manor 
Co. Limerick, Ireland 
Dates TBC 

2029

Hazeltine National Golf Club 
Minnesota, USA 
Dates TBC

2031 

Not yet awarded 

2033 

Olympic Club 
San Francisco, USA 
Dates TBC 

• QUIZ: Name Mickelson's Ryder Cup teammates

2035 

Not yet awarded 

2037 

Congressional Country Club 
Maryland, USA 
Dates TBC

Voting extended for Scottish Golf Tourism Awards
Brooks Koepka believes he will break Jack Nicklaus' major record
Bryson DeChambeau has "wrecked hands" preparing for Long Drive event
"It's a bit odd" - Brooks Koepka gives his thoughts on Ryder Cup

