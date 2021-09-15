Where will future editions of the Ryder Cup be played?

Currently, all eyes are on Whistling Straits as the Wisconsin venue prepares to host the 43rd Ryder Cup.
Soon, though, attention will shift to future host sites on both sides of the Atlantic.
Currently, only two upcoming European hosts have been confirmed, with the Americans having named their next four, through to 2037 - including a return to the site of one of their most emphatic (and recent) victories.
• What is the 'Envelope Rule' in the Ryder Cup?
There are some seriously exciting venues on the Ryder Cup horizon. But where are they?
Let's take a closer look...
2023
Marco Simone Golf and Country Club
Rome, Italy
Sept 30-Oct 2
2025
Bethpage, Black Course
New York, USA
Dates TBC
• PICS: First look at Italy's Ryder Cup course=
2027
Adare Manor
Co. Limerick, Ireland
Dates TBC
2029
Hazeltine National Golf Club
Minnesota, USA
Dates TBC
2031
Not yet awarded
2033
Olympic Club
San Francisco, USA
Dates TBC
• QUIZ: Name Mickelson's Ryder Cup teammates
2035
Not yet awarded
2037
Congressional Country Club
Maryland, USA
Dates TBC