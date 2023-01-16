US Open: Where will future editions be played?

The US Open is set to break new ground in 2023.
The 123rd edition of the self-styled "toughest test in golf" will visit Los Angeles Country Club for the first-ever time.
England's Matt Fitzpatrick will go there as the defending champion following his thrilling victory at The Country Club in Brookline in 2022.
But where will future editions of the US Open take place?
We’ve got all the info you need…
2023
Los Angeles Country Club, CA
June 15-18
Previously used: Never
2024
Pinehurst, NC
June 13-16
Previously used: 1999, 2005, 2014
2025
Oakmont, PA
June 12-15
Previously used: 1927, 1935, 1953, 1962, 1973, 1983, 1994, 2007, 2016
2026
Shinnecock Hills, NY
June 18-21
Previously used: 1896, 1986, 1995, 2004, 2018
2027
Pebble Beach, CA
June 17-20
Previously used: 1972, 1982, 1992, 2000, 2010, 2019
2028
Winged Foot, NY
June 15-18
Previously used: 1929, 1959, 1974, 1984, 2006, 2020
2029
Pinehurst, NC
TBD
Previously used: 1999, 2005, 2014, 2024
2030
Merion, PA
TBD
Previously used: 1934, 1950, 1971, 1981, 2013
2031
TBD
2032
Pebble Beach, CA
TBD
Previously used: 1972, 1982, 1992, 2000, 2010, 2019, 2027
2033
Oakmont, PA
TBD
Previously used: 1927, 1935, 1953, 1962, 1973, 1983, 1994, 2007, 2016, 2025
2034
Oakland Hills, MI
TBD
Previously used: 1924, 1937, 1951, 1961, 1985, 1996
2035
Pinehurst, NC
TBD
Previously used:1999, 2005, 2014, 2024, 2029
2036
TBD
2037
Pebble Beach, CA
TBD
Previously used: 1972, 1982, 1992, 2000, 2010, 2019, 2027, 2032
2038
TBD
2039
Los Angeles Country Club, CA
TBD
Previously used: 2023
2040
TBD
2041
Pinehurst, NC
TBD
Previously used: 1999, 2005, 2014, 2024, 2029, 2035
2042
Oakmont, PA
TBD
Previously used: 1927, 1935, 1953, 1962, 1973, 1983, 1994, 2007, 2016, 2025, 2033
2043
TBD
2044
Pebble Beach, CA
TBD
Previously used: 1972, 1982, 1992, 2000, 2010, 2019, 2027, 2032, 2037
2045
TBD
2046
TBD
2047
Pinehurst, NC
TBD
Previously used: 1999, 2005, 2014, 2024, 2029, 2035, 2041
2048
TBD
2049
Oakmont, PA
TBD
Previously used: 1927, 1935, 1953, 1962, 1973, 1983, 1994, 2007, 2016, 2025, 2033, 2042
2050
Merion, PA
TBD
Previously used: 1934, 1950, 1971, 1981, 2013, 2030
2051
Oakland Hills, MI
TBD
Previously used: 1924, 1937, 1951, 1961, 1985, 1996, 2034