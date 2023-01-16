search
The Stretch

US Open: Where will future editions be played?

By bunkered.co.uk12 January, 2023
US Open Major Championships USGA
Us Open Signage

The US Open is set to break new ground in 2023.

The 123rd edition of the self-styled "toughest test in golf" will visit Los Angeles Country Club for the first-ever time.

England's Matt Fitzpatrick will go there as the defending champion following his thrilling victory at The Country Club in Brookline in 2022.

But where will future editions of the US Open take place? We’ve got all the info you need…

2023

Los Angeles Country Club, CA
June 15-18
Previously used: Never

2024

Pinehurst, NC
June 13-16
Previously used: 1999, 2005, 2014

• QUIZ - Name every non-US winner of the US Open

2025

Oakmont, PA
June 12-15
Previously used: 1927, 1935, 1953, 1962, 1973, 1983, 1994, 2007, 2016

2026

Shinnecock Hills, NY
June 18-21
Previously used: 1896, 1986, 1995, 2004, 2018

2027

Pebble Beach, CA
June 17-20
Previously used: 1972, 1982, 1992, 2000, 2010, 2019

2028

Winged Foot, NY
June 15-18
Previously used: 1929, 1959, 1974, 1984, 2006, 2020

2029

Pinehurst, NC
TBD
Previously used: 1999, 2005, 2014, 2024

2030

Merion, PA
TBD
Previously used: 1934, 1950, 1971, 1981, 2013

2031

TBD

2032

Pebble Beach, CA
TBD
Previously used: 1972, 1982, 1992, 2000, 2010, 2019, 2027

2033

Oakmont, PA
TBD
Previously used: 1927, 1935, 1953, 1962, 1973, 1983, 1994, 2007, 2016, 2025

2034

Oakland Hills, MI
TBD
Previously used: 1924, 1937, 1951, 1961, 1985, 1996

2035

Pinehurst, NC
TBD
Previously used:1999, 2005, 2014, 2024, 2029

2036

TBD

2037

Pebble Beach, CA
TBD
Previously used: 1972, 1982, 1992, 2000, 2010, 2019, 2027, 2032

2038

TBD

2039

Los Angeles Country Club, CA
TBD
Previously used: 2023

2040

TBD

2041

Pinehurst, NC
TBD
Previously used: 1999, 2005, 2014, 2024, 2029, 2035

2042

Oakmont, PA
TBD
Previously used: 1927, 1935, 1953, 1962, 1973, 1983, 1994, 2007, 2016, 2025, 2033

2043

TBD

2044

Pebble Beach, CA
TBD
Previously used: 1972, 1982, 1992, 2000, 2010, 2019, 2027, 2032, 2037

2045

TBD

2046

TBD

2047

Pinehurst, NC
TBD
Previously used: 1999, 2005, 2014, 2024, 2029, 2035, 2041

2048

TBD

2049

Oakmont, PA
TBD
Previously used: 1927, 1935, 1953, 1962, 1973, 1983, 1994, 2007, 2016, 2025, 2033, 2042

2050

Merion, PA
TBD
Previously used: 1934, 1950, 1971, 1981, 2013, 2030

2051

Oakland Hills, MI
TBD
Previously used: 1924, 1937, 1951, 1961, 1985, 1996, 2034

