Where will future US Opens be played?

This year marks the 119th edition of the US Open, with Brooks Koepka out to make history at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.



The 29-year-old American knows that victory at the iconic Californian course will see him become just the second golfer to win the championship three years on the bounce.

It will be the sixth time that the USA’s national open will have been played at Pebble Beach, and the first since 2010 when Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell became the first European since Tony Jacklin in 1970 to lift the famous trophy.



But where will future editions take place? We’ve got all the info you need…

2020

Winged Foot, NY

June 18-21

Previously used: 1929, 1959, 1974, 1984, 2006

2021

Torrey Pines, CA

June 17-20

Previously used: 2008



• US Open 2019: Current bookies' odds



2022

Brookline, MA

June 16-19

Previously used: 1913, 1963, 1988

2023

Los Angeles Country Club, CA

June 15-18

Previously used: Never



• Mickelson confident of completing career grand slam



2024

Pinehurst, NC

June 13-16

Previously used: 1999, 2005, 2014

2025

Oakmont, PA

June 12-15

Previously used: 1927, 1935, 1953, 1962, 1973, 1983, 1994, 2007, 2016

2026

Shinnecock Hills, NY

June 18-21

Previously used: 1896, 1986, 1995, 2004, 2018

2027

Pebble Beach, CA

June 17-20

Previously used: 1972, 1982, 1992, 2000, 2010, 2019