search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWhere will future US Opens be played?

The Stretch

Where will future US Opens be played?

By bunkered.co.uk23 May, 2019
US Open Major Championships Pebble Beach Brooks Koepka Oakmont Pinehurst Shinnecock Hills Winged Foot Torrey Pines Brookline Los Angeles
Us Open Trophy

This year marks the 119th edition of the US Open, with Brooks Koepka out to make history at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.

The 29-year-old American knows that victory at the iconic Californian course will see him become just the second golfer to win the championship three years on the bounce.

It will be the sixth time that the USA’s national open will have been played at Pebble Beach, and the first since 2010 when Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell became the first European since Tony Jacklin in 1970 to lift the famous trophy.

But where will future editions take place? We’ve got all the info you need…

2020

Winged Foot, NY
June 18-21
Previously used: 1929, 1959, 1974, 1984, 2006

2021

Torrey Pines, CA
June 17-20
Previously used: 2008

• US Open 2019: Current bookies' odds

2022

Brookline, MA
June 16-19
Previously used: 1913, 1963, 1988

2023

Los Angeles Country Club, CA
June 15-18
Previously used: Never

• Mickelson confident of completing career grand slam

2024

Pinehurst, NC
June 13-16
Previously used: 1999, 2005, 2014

2025

Oakmont, PA
June 12-15
Previously used: 1927, 1935, 1953, 1962, 1973, 1983, 1994, 2007, 2016

2026

Shinnecock Hills, NY
June 18-21
Previously used: 1896, 1986, 1995, 2004, 2018

2027

Pebble Beach, CA
June 17-20
Previously used: 1972, 1982, 1992, 2000, 2010, 2019

Related Articles - US Open

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Pebble Beach

Related Articles - Brooks Koepka

Related Articles - Oakmont

Related Articles - Pinehurst

Related Articles - Shinnecock Hills

Related Articles - Torrey Pines

Related Articles - Brookline

Golf News

‘Pros look down on amateurs’ says US Star
Nicklaus item could sell for ‘millions’
Largest junior event hits Scotland this week
Dimmock and Law seal English ladies' double
Robert MacIntyre pleased with progress after Danish exploits

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Good rhythm is the key to good golf
Callaway
play button
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh gives a lesson for beginners
Watch
play button
How to get your takeaway on plane
Watch
See all videos right arrow