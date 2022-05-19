Where will future US PGA Championships be played?

Along with the Masters, US Open and the Open, the US PGA Championship is one of golf's four men's majors.

This year's event, taking place at Southern Hills Country Club in Oklahoma is the 104th edition of the championship.



This will be the fifth time that the Tulsa course has staged the battle for the Wanamaker Trophy - but where will future editions take place?

We've got all the info you need...

2023

Oak Hill Country Club

Rochester, NY

May 18-21

Previously used: 1980, 2003, 2013

2024

Valhalla Golf Club

Louisville, KY

May 16-19

Previously used: 1996, 2000, 2014



2025

Quail Hollow Club

Charlotte, NC

May 15-18

Previously used: 2017

2026

Aronimink Golf Club

Newtown Square, PA

May 14-17

Previously used: 1962

2027

PGA Frisco

Frisco, TX

May 20-23

Previously used: Never

202 8

Olympic Club

San Francisco, CA

May 18-21

Previously used: Never

2029

Baltusrol Golf Club

Springfield, NJ

May 17-20

Previously used: 2005, 2016



2031

Congressional Country Club

Bethesda, MD

TBD

Previously used: 1976

2034

PGA Frisco

Frisco, TX

TBD

Previously used: 2027

