Where will future US PGA Championships be played?

Along with the Masters, US Open and the Open, the US PGA Championship is one of golf's four men's majors.
This year's event, taking place at Southern Hills Country Club in Oklahoma is the 104th edition of the championship.
This will be the fifth time that the Tulsa course has staged the battle for the Wanamaker Trophy - but where will future editions take place?
We've got all the info you need...
2023
Oak Hill Country Club
Rochester, NY
May 18-21
Previously used: 1980, 2003, 2013
2024
Valhalla Golf Club
Louisville, KY
May 16-19
Previously used: 1996, 2000, 2014
2025
Quail Hollow Club
Charlotte, NC
May 15-18
Previously used: 2017
2026
Aronimink Golf Club
Newtown Square, PA
May 14-17
Previously used: 1962
2027
PGA Frisco
Frisco, TX
May 20-23
Previously used: Never
2028
Olympic Club
San Francisco, CA
May 18-21
Previously used: Never
2029
Baltusrol Golf Club
Springfield, NJ
May 17-20
Previously used: 2005, 2016
2031
Congressional Country Club
Bethesda, MD
TBD
Previously used: 1976
2034
PGA Frisco
Frisco, TX
TBD
Previously used: 2027