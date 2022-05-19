search
The Stretch

Where will future US PGA Championships be played?

By bunkered.co.uk13 May, 2022
US PGA Championship Major Championships Wanamaker Trophy collin morikawa Kiawah Island
Wanamaker Trophy

Along with the Masters, US Open and the Open, the US PGA Championship is one of golf's four men's majors.

This year's event, taking place at Southern Hills Country Club in Oklahoma is the 104th edition of the championship.

This will be the fifth time that the Tulsa course has staged the battle for the Wanamaker Trophy - but where will future editions take place? 

We've got all the info you need...

2023

Oak Hill Country Club
Rochester, NY
May 18-21
Previously used: 1980, 2003, 2013   

2024

Valhalla Golf Club
Louisville, KY
May 16-19
Previously used: 1996, 2000, 2014 

2025

Quail Hollow Club
Charlotte, NC
May 15-18
Previously used: 2017 

2026

Aronimink Golf Club
Newtown Square, PA
May 14-17  
Previously used: 1962       

2027

PGA Frisco
Frisco, TX
May 20-23   
Previously used: Never        

2028

Olympic Club
San Francisco, CA
May 18-21         
Previously used: Never

2029

Baltusrol Golf Club
Springfield, NJ
May 17-20
Previously used: 2005, 2016

2031

Congressional Country Club
Bethesda, MD
TBD
Previously used: 1976

2034

PGA Frisco
Frisco, TX
TBD       
Previously used: 2027

