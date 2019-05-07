search
HomeGolf NewsWhere will future US PGA Championships be played?

The Stretch

Where will future US PGA Championships be played?

By bunkered.co.uk07 May, 2019
US PGA Championship Major Championships Wanamaker Trophy Bethpage Baltusrol Congressional Country Club
Wanamaker Trophy

Along with the Masters, US Open and the Open, the US PGA Championship is one of golf's four men's majors.

This year's event is the 101st edition of the championship and has a new May date, having previously traditionally brought the curtain down on the men's major season in its old August slot.

The notorious Black Course at Bethpage State Park will stage the championship for the first time this year - but where will future editions take place? 

We've got all the info you need...

2020  

TPC Harding Park
San Francisco, CA
May 14-17
Previously used: Never

2021

Kiawah Island Golf Resort
Kiawah Island, SC
May 20-23
Previously used: 2012

• QUIZ - How many former US PGA champs can you name?

2022

Trump National Golf Club
Bedminster, NJ
May 19-22
Previously used: Never

2023

Oak Hill Country Club
Rochester, NY
May 18-21
Previously used: 1980, 2003, 2013   

2024

Valhalla Golf Club
Louisville, KY
May 16-19
Previously used: 1996, 2000, 2014 

• US PGA 2019: The field as it stands

2026

Aronimink Golf Club
Newtown Square, PA
May 14-17  
Previously used: 1962       

2027

To-be-built New Course
Frisco, TX
May 20-23   
Previously used: Never        

2028

Olympic Club
San Francisco, CA
May 18-21         
Previously used: Never

2029

Baltusrol Golf Club
Springfield, NJ
May 17-20
Previously used: 2005, 2016

2031

Congressional Country Club
Bethesda, MD
TBD
Previously used: 1976

TBD

Southern Hills Country Club
Tulsa, OK
TBD       
Previously used: 1970, 1982, 1994, 2007

