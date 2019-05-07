Where will future US PGA Championships be played?

Along with the Masters, US Open and the Open, the US PGA Championship is one of golf's four men's majors.
This year's event is the 101st edition of the championship and has a new May date, having previously traditionally brought the curtain down on the men's major season in its old August slot.
The notorious Black Course at Bethpage State Park will stage the championship for the first time this year - but where will future editions take place?
We've got all the info you need...
2020
TPC Harding Park
San Francisco, CA
May 14-17
Previously used: Never
2021
Kiawah Island Golf Resort
Kiawah Island, SC
May 20-23
Previously used: 2012
2022
Trump National Golf Club
Bedminster, NJ
May 19-22
Previously used: Never
2023
Oak Hill Country Club
Rochester, NY
May 18-21
Previously used: 1980, 2003, 2013
2024
Valhalla Golf Club
Louisville, KY
May 16-19
Previously used: 1996, 2000, 2014
2026
Aronimink Golf Club
Newtown Square, PA
May 14-17
Previously used: 1962
2027
To-be-built New Course
Frisco, TX
May 20-23
Previously used: Never
2028
Olympic Club
San Francisco, CA
May 18-21
Previously used: Never
2029
Baltusrol Golf Club
Springfield, NJ
May 17-20
Previously used: 2005, 2016
2031
Congressional Country Club
Bethesda, MD
TBD
Previously used: 1976
TBD
Southern Hills Country Club
Tulsa, OK
TBD
Previously used: 1970, 1982, 1994, 2007