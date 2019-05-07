Where will future US PGA Championships be played?

Along with the Masters, US Open and the Open, the US PGA Championship is one of golf's four men's majors.

This year's event is the 101st edition of the championship and has a new May date, having previously traditionally brought the curtain down on the men's major season in its old August slot.



The notorious Black Course at Bethpage State Park will stage the championship for the first time this year - but where will future editions take place?

We've got all the info you need...



2020

TPC Harding Park

San Francisco, CA

May 14-17

Previously used: Never

2021

Kiawah Island Golf Resort

Kiawah Island, SC

May 20-23

Previously used: 2012

• QUIZ - How many former US PGA champs can you name?



2022

Trump National Golf Club

Bedminster, NJ

May 19-22

Previously used: Never

2023

Oak Hill Country Club

Rochester, NY

May 18-21

Previously used: 1980, 2003, 2013

2024

Valhalla Golf Club

Louisville, KY

May 16-19

Previously used: 1996, 2000, 2014



• US PGA 2019: The field as it stands



2026

Aronimink Golf Club

Newtown Square, PA

May 14-17

Previously used: 1962

2027

To-be-built New Course

Frisco, TX

May 20-23

Previously used: Never

202 8

Olympic Club

San Francisco, CA

May 18-21

Previously used: Never

2029

Baltusrol Golf Club

Springfield, NJ

May 17-20

Previously used: 2005, 2016



2031

Congressional Country Club

Bethesda, MD

TBD

Previously used: 1976

TBD

Southern Hills Country Club

Tulsa, OK

TBD

Previously used: 1970, 1982, 1994, 2007

