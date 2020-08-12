Where will the 2021 US PGA Championship be played?

Following this year's delayed US PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, the battle for the Wanamaker Trophy will make its way back to South Carolina and Kiawah Island's Ocean Course in 2021.

Next year, the strongest international field in golf - featuring fans, too, hopefully - will return to The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. It will be only the second time the course has staged the tournament.

Designed by Alice and Pete Dye, The Ocean Course has welcomed numerous big golf events since its opening for the ‘War on the Shore’ 1991 Ryder Cup match. The course has also played host to the golf World Cup (twice), a Senior PGA Championship and the US PGA Championship itself in 2012.

At that event, Rory McIlroy captured his first US PGA title by a record margin of eight strokes in what was South Carolina's first-ever major championship.

The venues for subsequent US PGA Championships have been decided as far in advance as 2024, where it will head to Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky.

Future US PGA Championship venues

2021 – Kiawah Island Golf Resort, South Carolina

2022 – Trump National Golf Club, New Jersey

2023 – Oak Hill Country Club, New York

2024 – Valhalla Golf Club, Kentucky