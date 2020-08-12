search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWhere will the 2021 US PGA Championship be played?

The Stretch

Where will the 2021 US PGA Championship be played?

By Ryan Crombie08 August, 2020
PGA Championship PGA Tour FYI Kiawah Island Rory McIlroy Major chamionships Pete Dye
Kiawah Island Ocean Course

Following this year's delayed US PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, the battle for the Wanamaker Trophy will make its way back to South Carolina and Kiawah Island's Ocean Course in 2021.

Next year, the strongest international field in golf - featuring fans, too, hopefully - will return to The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. It will be only the second time the course has staged the tournament.

• Who is the caddie for Brooks Koepka?

• Who is the caddie for Rory McIlroy?

Designed by Alice and Pete Dye, The Ocean Course has welcomed numerous big golf events since its opening for the ‘War on the Shore’ 1991 Ryder Cup match. The course has also played host to the golf World Cup (twice), a Senior PGA Championship and the US PGA Championship itself in 2012. 

At that event, Rory McIlroy captured his first US PGA title by a record margin of eight strokes in what was South Carolina's first-ever major championship.

• David Drysdale: 500 not out

• Meet the man who collects golf books

The venues for subsequent US PGA Championships have been decided as far in advance as 2024, where it will head to Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky.

Future US PGA Championship venues

2021 – Kiawah Island Golf Resort, South Carolina
2022 – Trump National Golf Club, New Jersey
2023 – Oak Hill Country Club, New York
2024 – Valhalla Golf Club, Kentucky

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - PGA Championship

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - FYI

Related Articles - Kiawah Island

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - Major chamionships

Related Articles - Pete Dye

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
THE BEST EVER TAYLORMADE IRONS – P7MB, P7MC & P770 review
TaylorMade Irons
play button
THE EASY WAY TO HIT A DRAW | GOLF EXPLAINED
golf coaching
play button
The one swing thought EVERY golfer needs
lessons
play button
FOOTJOY PRO|SL CARBON vs ECCO S-THREE - Are these the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy?
FootJoy
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Pro adds Black Lives Matter sticker to his golf bag
Justin Thomas is $2m richer this week... without hitting a ball
It's official: No patrons at this year's Masters
Scots club records jaw-dropping membership surge
PODCAST: Is Brooks Koepka too big for his boots?

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple tip to help fight your slice
Watch
play button
Increase your stability for more consistency
Watch
play button
A simple tip to hit the ball higher
Callaway
play button
Getting your ball position spot on
Watch
See all videos right arrow