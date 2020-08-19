Where will the 2021 US Open be played?

Following this year's coronavirus-enforced September staging at Winged Foot, the US Open is expected to return to its more familiar June slot at Torrey Pines' South Golf Course in 2021.



The selection of the club’s South Course marks the return of the championship to the Californian course for the first time since 2008.

Torrey Pines, which will play host to the tournament from June 17-20, is a 36-hole, city-owned facility and sees more than 100,000 rounds played annually on the North and South Courses.

Next year will be the second time that the South Course will have hosted the US Open and will be its third USGA championship in all. While it boasts a long pedigree of hosting professional golf, Torrey Pines can also lay claim to one of the greatest moments in the history of the game - the 2008 US Open.

In the final round of the 2008 US Open, Tiger Woods, playing with a serious leg injury, holed a 12-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to force an 18-hole playoff with Mediate. Woods again birdied the 18th hole the following day to tie Mediate, and he won in 19 holes for his third US Open title and 14th major championship.

“I was excited to hear that the US Open was returning to Torrey Pines,” said Tiger Woods. “The last time it was there, it was an amazing event. There was a huge turnout, it was really well run and the fans were excited and very supportive. It was a great atmosphere. I think it’s a great decision returning to Torrey. It’s a very special place to me.”

The South course was originally designed by William Bell Sr in 1957, and is home to the Farmers Insurance Open PGA Golf Tournament. In 2001 and again in 2019, Torrey Pines South Course was renovated and redesigned by Rees Jones. With the most recent renovations, Torrey Pines South is longer and plays more difficult, with the teeing areas extending the length of the course to up to 7,800 yards.



The 2021 US Open at Torrey Pines will be the 13th US Open played in the state of California.

Future US Open venues

2021 - Torrey Pines South Course, California

2022 - The Country Club, Massachusetts

2023 - The Los Angeles Country Club, California

2024 - Pinehurst Resort and Coutnry Club, North Carolina

2025 - Oakmont Country Club, Pennsylvania

2026 - Shinnecock Hills GC, New York