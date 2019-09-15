Where will the next Solheim Cup take place?

With the curtain coming down on the 2019 Solheim Cup, attention is already turning to the next host venue for the match – and it has a Scottish-sounding name.



The Inverness Club in Ohio will stage the 17th edition of the biennial match between Europe and the USA in 2021.

The Toledo-based venue was announced as the host for the match in November 2016. It will be the first time it has been used for the Solheim Cup but it has a rich championship pedigree.



Designed by Dornoch-man Donald Ross, Inverness has welcomed four US Opens (1920, 1931, 1957, 1979), two US PGA Championships (1986, 1993) and, most recently, the 2003 and 2011 US Senior Open Championships.

Toledo, meanwhile, has a proud heritage for women’s golf. ‘Glass City’, as it is known, staged the Inverness Four-Ball in 1954 as well as the Marathon Classic presented by Owens Corning and O-I since 1984, making it the second-longest running non-major tournament on the LPGA.