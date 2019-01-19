search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWhich American pro do European golfers find most irritating?

Golf News

Which American pro do European golfers find most irritating?

By Michael McEwan16 January, 2019
European Tour Anonymous pro golf.com turkish airlines open Bryson DeChambeau Bubba Watson Phil Mickelson Rory McIlroy
European Tour Flag

You’ve got to love an Anonymous Pro Survey.

Not only do they give you a bit of an insight into what the game’s top players think about the biggest talking points of the day, they also make you spend hours speculating over who might have said what.

To that end, the results of the Golf.com survey make for compelling reading.

Focusing solely on golfers on the European Tour, this latest survey was carried out at the Turkish Airlines Open in November and polled 34 European golfers, six Ryder Cuppers and four major champions amongst them.

• Have you seen Nike's grass-inspired golf shoe?

• Matt Kuchar at the centre of caddie storm

The findings are fascinating – not least the answer to the question of which American golfer European players find most irritating.

The answer?

Bryson De Chambeau Irritating

Bryson DeChambeau.

The 25-year-old attracted 16% of the vote, with two-time major champion Bubba Watson second with 11%. Several players, including Phil Mickelson, tied on 5%, with the vast majority of players surveyed (68%) declining to answer.

• Bryson DeChambeau's latest innovation is his quirkiest yet

• Molinari puts pen to paper on new Titleist deal

In other interesting findings, a whopping 97% expect Rory to win another major (although only 46% think that’ll happen this year); 82% are opposed to a shot clock at every European Tour event; and 70% say they would choose the PGA Tour if given the choice between playing it or the European Tour.

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Anonymous pro

Related Articles - golf.com

Related Articles - turkish airlines open

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - Bubba Watson

Related Articles - Phil Mickelson

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Golf News

Ho-Sung Choi's slo-mo swing is the only video you need to see today
Shane Lowry reveals "goal" after Abu Dhabi win
Who is the highest earner on the PGA Tour without a win?
Dream Saturday looms for Scots duo in Abu Dhabi
Padraig Harrington hints at reducing captains’ picks

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Only listen to good advice says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Keep rotating through the ball
Watch
play button
Strengthen the clubface at impact
Callaway
play button
Extend your arms through impact
Watch
See all videos right arrow