Which American pro do European golfers find most irritating?

You’ve got to love an Anonymous Pro Survey.



Not only do they give you a bit of an insight into what the game’s top players think about the biggest talking points of the day, they also make you spend hours speculating over who might have said what.

To that end, the results of the Golf.com survey make for compelling reading.

Focusing solely on golfers on the European Tour, this latest survey was carried out at the Turkish Airlines Open in November and polled 34 European golfers, six Ryder Cuppers and four major champions amongst them.



The findings are fascinating – not least the answer to the question of which American golfer European players find most irritating.

The answer?

Bryson DeChambeau.

The 25-year-old attracted 16% of the vote, with two-time major champion Bubba Watson second with 11%. Several players, including Phil Mickelson, tied on 5%, with the vast majority of players surveyed (68%) declining to answer.



In other interesting findings, a whopping 97% expect Rory to win another major (although only 46% think that’ll happen this year); 82% are opposed to a shot clock at every European Tour event; and 70% say they would choose the PGA Tour if given the choice between playing it or the European Tour.