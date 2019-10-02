search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWhich Caddyshack character are you?

The Stretch

Which Caddyshack character are you?

By bunkered.co.uk30 September, 2019
Caddyshack Golf movies Fun stuff Movies
2016 02 Caddyshack Collage

Take our test below to work out which of the three golfers in the movie you have the most in common with...

Q1: What is your favourite noise on the golf course?

A: The sound of warm applause from the galleries after I hole another birdie putt.

B: There should be no noise on a golf course. If I could, I'd silence the birds in the trees.

C: Laughter. We're here for a good time not a long time, right?

Q2: What do you like to wear on the golf course?

A: It's not my clothes but the shots that I hit that matter.

B: Smart slacks, a pressed polo shirt and shoes so bright I can see my glorious visage in the reflection.

C: Think Payne Stewart, crossed with Ian Poulter, crossed with Lady Gaga. Something like that.

Q3: Your ball is sitting well down in the rough. No one is looking. Do you try and sneakily improve your lie?

A: Absolutely not. Golf is a game of honour, honesty and integrity.

B: You've seen me play before, haven't you?

C: My friend, you must be mistaken. My ball isn't in the rough. I never miss a fairway.

Q4: What do you typically tip your caddie?

A: The going rate. Maybe a little more if we win.

B: Tip? TIP?! I'm the one hitting the shots. He should be tipping me!

C: It varies. But I usually need a chequebook to cover the cost.

Q5: Describe your ideal playing partner in three words.

A: A fellow pro.

B: Rich, like me.

C: Fun, friendly, low-maintenance. Wait... is that four words?

Q6: Complete the sentence: the perfect golf club is _______

A: Is frequented by the PGA Tour.

B: Is reserved for important people, like my friends and I... but mainly me.

C: Has a jukebox.

Q7: What's the worst thing about golf?

A: The limited number of tour cards available.

B: The steady infiltration of riff-raff an other unworthy folks.

C: Traditions, blazers and committees.

Q8: How would you like to be remembered?

A: #GOAT - that's Greatest Of All Time in modern speak.

B: By the letters both in front of and after my name.

C: With a kick-ass party.

And the results...

Mostly As

TyWebb

You're Ty Webb, a tremendous golfer who just needs a little bit of good fortune to get onto the tour where you belong.

Mostly Bs

JudgeSmails

You're Judge Smails, uptight, snobby and about as welcoming as an electric fence and a sign saying 'Keep Out'. Have a word.

Mostly Cs

AlCzervik

You're Al Czervik, everybody's pal, the life and soul of the party. Just remember: it's okay to be serious once in a while.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Caddyshack

Related Articles - Golf movies

Related Articles - Fun stuff

Related Articles - Fun Stuff

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS!
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Kevin Na’s caddie has excellent response to Bio Kim ban
Brooks Koepka "pain free" after stem cell treatment
"Ridiculous" - Pro blasts Korean Tour over Kim ban
Heather MacRae: Facing cancer and fighting back
New UK event coming to the European Tour next year

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
A simple takeaway drill from Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
A bad grip will lead to bad swings
Watch
play button
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow