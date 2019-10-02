Which Caddyshack character are you?

Take our test below to work out which of the three golfers in the movie you have the most in common with...

Q1: What is your favourite noise on the golf course?

A: The sound of warm applause from the galleries after I hole another birdie putt.



B: There should be no noise on a golf course. If I could, I'd silence the birds in the trees.



C: Laughter. We're here for a good time not a long time, right?

Q2: What do you like to wear on the golf course?

A: It's not my clothes but the shots that I hit that matter.



B: Smart slacks, a pressed polo shirt and shoes so bright I can see my glorious visage in the reflection.



C: Think Payne Stewart, crossed with Ian Poulter, crossed with Lady Gaga. Something like that.

Q3: Your ball is sitting well down in the rough. No one is looking. Do you try and sneakily improve your lie?

A: Absolutely not. Golf is a game of honour, honesty and integrity.



B: You've seen me play before, haven't you?



C: My friend, you must be mistaken. My ball isn't in the rough. I never miss a fairway.

Q4: What do you typically tip your caddie?

A: The going rate. Maybe a little more if we win.



B: Tip? TIP?! I'm the one hitting the shots. He should be tipping me!



C: It varies. But I usually need a chequebook to cover the cost.

Q5: Describe your ideal playing partner in three words.

A: A fellow pro.



B: Rich, like me.



C: Fun, friendly, low-maintenance. Wait... is that four words?

Q6: Complete the sentence: the perfect golf club is _______

A: Is frequented by the PGA Tour.



B: Is reserved for important people, like my friends and I... but mainly me.



C: Has a jukebox.

Q7: What's the worst thing about golf?

A: The limited number of tour cards available.



B: The steady infiltration of riff-raff an other unworthy folks.



C: Traditions, blazers and committees.

Q8: How would you like to be remembered?

A: #GOAT - that's Greatest Of All Time in modern speak.



B: By the letters both in front of and after my name.



C: With a kick-ass party.

And the results...

Mostly As





You're Ty Webb, a tremendous golfer who just needs a little bit of good fortune to get onto the tour where you belong.

Mostly Bs





You're Judge Smails, uptight, snobby and about as welcoming as an electric fence and a sign saying 'Keep Out'. Have a word.

Mostly Cs





You're Al Czervik, everybody's pal, the life and soul of the party. Just remember: it's okay to be serious once in a while.

