Whilst the PGA Tour season might be winding down to a conclusion, the football season is just kicking off all around Europe.

What better time, then, than to take a look at the clubs supported by some of the world's top golfers?

From the famous (Manchester United, Liverpool, Juventus) to the surprising (Bristol City, Feyenoord, Marseille), there are loads of clubs represented in this list.

Hit the NEXT button below to check them all out.