Which former rival does Rory McIlroy say he misses on tour?

On the eve of his latest attempt at completing the career grand slam, Rory McIlroy has revealed he misses one of his old rivals.

The man, the myth, the legend - Anthony Kim.

McIlroy played alongside him in the second round of the 2009 Masters, when the American carded a single-round tournament record of 11 birdies.

Kim went on to finish in a tie for 20th at Augusta National that year and, on his return the following year, wound up third. At that time, he was touted as a multiple major winner and future world No.1

However, he has played only five more majors since then and hasn’t featured on the PGA Tour since 2012, with unconfirmed rumours that he has retired from the game in order to satisfy the terms of a lucrative injury insurance claim.

His disappearance is one of the modern professional game’s great mysteries, with McIlroy as bemused by it as anyone.

“I miss Anthony Kim,” said the world No.4. “The tour was a better place with him in it. He was exciting.

“I remember quite a lot about that round [at the 2009 Masters]. You're trying to focus on what you're doing but you can't help but notice this guy's going on a bit of a run. That was something that was pretty cool. You saw him at The Ryder Cup in Valhalla in 2008 doing what he did. Yeah, it was cool to be a part of. It was cool to see. It's good to know that it can be done.”

