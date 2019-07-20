search
Which Open hopeful does Chamblee say is "one of worst from tee to green"?

Golf News

Which Open hopeful does Chamblee say is "one of worst from tee to green"?

By Michael McEwan20 July, 2019
Brandel Chamblee

Brandel Chamblee has described Jordan Spieth as “one of the worst players on the PGA Tour from tee to green”.

Three-time major champion Spieth enters today’s third of The Open in a tie for eighth and just three shots off the lead currently held by JB Holmes and Shane Lowry.

Of the seven players ahead of him on the leaderboard, only Justin Rose has won a major and been world No.1, so you wouldn’t blame the 25-year-old – the winner of the Claret Jug just two years ago – if he fancied his chances.

However, speaking to Sky Sports Golf this morning, Golf Channel analyst Chamblee said that his fellow American is going to have to start finding more fairways if he’s going to add to his major haul.

“It’s hard to believe that he’s actually putting better than he did in 2015, one of the best major championship years of all time,” said Chamblee.

Jordan Spieth Open 2019

“In that year, he had a lot more control tee to green. Right now, there’s no way to sugarcoat it, he’s one of the worst on the PGA Tour from tee to green. The fact that he’s able to play so well in the big moments is testament to what goes on between his ears.”

The stats bear out Chamblee’s point. Spieth is currently averaging 1.5 putts per hole – considerably better than the field average – but is 70th in driving accuracy.

“This is going to be problematic for him over the next couple of days,” added Chamblee. “But he’s so good out of the rough and around on the greens. He’s going to very exciting to watch.”

