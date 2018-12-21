Which Scottish hole was the easiest on the European Tour this season?

Given the ideal scoring conditions – which the field took full advantage of – it’s no surprise to see that the easiest hole on the European Tour this year was found at Scottish Open host venue Gullane.



The tournament took place in the middle of a summer heatwave, which turned Scotland’s fairways from green to brown and created optimum conditions to shoot low scores.

That was certainly the case at Gullane, where only seven holes played over-par the entire week.



• HURRY - Time running out to get free golf with the bunkered subs offer



• Introducing the BAGAs - bunkered's Alternative Golf Awards 2018



The easiest of the lot? The 523-yard par-5 second.

The third as the members know it played an average of 0.81 strokes under-par across the four rounds, yielding 32 eagles, 299 birdies and 107 pars. There were only five bogeys and nothing worse.

Spare a thought, though, for Thomas Bjorn. The Ryder Cup captain accounts for two of those five bogeys, dropping a shot there in each of the opening two rounds. The others to give away a shot on the hole were: Hideki Matsuyama (R2), Adam Bland (R3) and Thomas Detry (R3).



• REVIEW - Does the rejuvenated Machrie live up to the hype?

• Top Scottish course turned into world's largest bunker by Storm Dierdre



Meanwhile, it should surprise absolutely nobody to learn that the hardest hole on the European Tour in 2018 was to be found at Shinnecock Hills, host venue of the US Open.

The 520-yard par-4 14th played over half a stroke over-par (4.57), with American Scott Stallings needing nine shots to complete it during the first round.