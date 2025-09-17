Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

He has gone through a revolutionary period in his career in recent years, so who is Bryson DeChambeau’s coach?

Bryson DeChambeau is no stranger to making changes, particularly in pursuit of maximising swing speed and distance in finding the perfect formula to overpower golf courses..

He has also changed coaches over the years – so here is Bryson DeChambeau’s current coach…

Bryson DeChambeau’s coach Dana Dahlquist

DeChambeau turned professional immediately after the Masters in 2016 and now captains LIV Golf side Crushers GC.

Helping him become a global winner was swing instructor Mike Schy, who owns his own performance institute, specialising in coaching college and junior players.

It is unclear when the pair met, but it likely happened when Bryson was a star college player at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

Under Schy’s watchful eye, Dechambeau won the NCAA men’s golf title and U.S. Amateur before his first major triumph.

However, they took a break as Bryson began loading up on power and worked with Chris Como.

“Chris Como works really, really hard for me and helps me think through a lot of amazing things,” DeChambeau said after his US Open win.

“Chris has been here for I’d say about — how long, three, four years. I’ve known him for seven years.

“And to be honest with you, he has done so many great things for me this past year, going through this body transformation, changing my whole golf swing, inspiring me to hit it further.

“He, ultimately, has allowed me to have the confidence to go forward with that thought process, go forward and attack it and not be fearful of it and try and gain speed and try and press the status quo.”

But in 2023, DeChambeau was drawn back to the coaching ways of Schy, who said he was confident his star will win more majors.

“He’s going to win more than one more major, I’m just not calling multiples this year,” he told Golfweek.

Schy helped grind down the shafts of DeChambeau’s clubs, creating his one-length irons and is believed to have been the brains behind using larger grips.

But things took a sour turn in recent years, and the man who helped Schy – Dana Dahlquist – is now DeChambeau’s coach.

DeChambeau and Schy’s relationship deteriorated with the pair embroiled in a public feud.

At the heart of the fallout was financial disagreements over the Central Valley Jon DeChambeau Memorial Junior Tour, a series of events the pair teed up.

At the 152nd Open at Royal Troon, DeChambeau said of their split: “Look, it’s an unfortunate situation. I’ve loved that man for all of my life, and it’s a private matter that went public, unfortunately.

“We tried to figure it out and make it make sense for everyone, and it just didn’t come out that way.”

So, after parting ways, DeChambeau called Dahlquist his number one coach. Having already worked together, the pair have a strong relationship.

Based in California, the coach is one of the most renowned in the game.

Consistently ranked among USA’s top instructors, Dahlquist says his goal is “to help players create swings that are functional and repeatable under pressure.”