search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWho could replace Henrik Stenson as Ryder Cup captain?

Golf News

Who could replace Henrik Stenson as Ryder Cup captain?

By Jamie Hall20 July, 2022
Ryder Cup Ryder Cup Team Europe LIV Golf LIV Series Henrik Stenson
Ryder Cup Europe

With Henrik Stenson being stripped of the captaincy, the hunt for a new captain to lead Team Europe at the Ryder Cup begins all over again.

The Swede’s switch to LIV Golf means it’s back to the drawing board for Ryder Cup Europe just 14 months out from next year’s match in Rome.

Fortunately, there are a few candidates who could step into the breach to replace the Swede.

Keep reading to find out who they are...

• Stenson stripped of Ryder Cup captaincy

• Graeme McDowell slammed over NFT sale

Robert-Karlsson.jpg#asset:1053885

Robert Karlsson

Another Swede, Karlsson was on the radar as a potential captain before Stenson’s appointment. He played at the K Club in 2006 and Valhalla in 2008, and was a vice-captain in 2018 and 2021.

Paul-Lawrie-Ryder-Cup_220720_160839.jpg#asset:1172239

Paul Lawrie

Like Donald, former Open champion Lawrie was considered as a possible captain before Ryder Cup Europe opted for Stenson. Having played in 1999 at Brookline, Lawrie returned in 2012 for the Miracle at Medinah and played a key role – particularly with his victory over Brandt Snedeker. He was also a vice-captain in 2016.

Luke-Donald-Ryder-Cup-captain.jpg#asset:1121315

Luke Donald

A veteran of four Ryder Cups, Donald was never part of a losing team as a player. He was also considered for the role before being pipped by Stenson. A vice-captain in 2018 and 2021, he is popular with the current crop of players and would bring continuity.

• Louise Duncan set to turn pro

• Edinburgh Airport roasted after clubs left behind

Thomas-Bjorn-Ryder-Cup_220511_124059.jpg#asset:1140476

Thomas Bjorn

Bjorn is already part of the setup for 2023, having been named as one of Stenson’s vice-captains. But he also skippered Europe to victory in 2018. He has never been part of a losing side, being part of three winning teams as a player.

Edoardo-Molinari-Ryder-Cup-vice-captain.jpg#asset:1157026

Edoardo Molinari

Molinari, part of the victorious 2010 team, is the longest shot on this list but like Bjorn, is already in the system as a vice-captain. The 2023 match is being played in his home nation of Italy, while with his analytical approach, he might just be able to devise a formula to guide Europe to victory.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Ryder Cup Team Europe

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - LIV Series

Related Articles - Henrik Stenson

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

The Big Bag Trail raises £126,000 in charity auction
New study reveals remarkable impact of iGolf scheme
Fellow pros slam Henrik Stenson over LIV switch
Henrik Stenson issues statement following Ryder Cup 'sacking'
The Senior Open Presented by Rolex: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Make your backswing steeper
Watch
play button
The keys to a good rhythm
Watch
play button
Good rhythm is the key to good golf
Callaway
play button
Get the ball in the air
Watch
See all videos right arrow