Who could replace Henrik Stenson as Ryder Cup captain?

With Henrik Stenson being stripped of the captaincy, the hunt for a new captain to lead Team Europe at the Ryder Cup begins all over again.

The Swede’s switch to LIV Golf means it’s back to the drawing board for Ryder Cup Europe just 14 months out from next year’s match in Rome.

Fortunately, there are a few candidates who could step into the breach to replace the Swede.

Keep reading to find out who they are...

Robert Karlsson

Another Swede, Karlsson was on the radar as a potential captain before Stenson’s appointment. He played at the K Club in 2006 and Valhalla in 2008, and was a vice-captain in 2018 and 2021.

Paul Lawrie

Like Donald, former Open champion Lawrie was considered as a possible captain before Ryder Cup Europe opted for Stenson. Having played in 1999 at Brookline, Lawrie returned in 2012 for the Miracle at Medinah and played a key role – particularly with his victory over Brandt Snedeker. He was also a vice-captain in 2016.





Luke Donald

A veteran of four Ryder Cups, Donald was never part of a losing team as a player. He was also considered for the role before being pipped by Stenson. A vice-captain in 2018 and 2021, he is popular with the current crop of players and would bring continuity.

Thomas Bjorn

Bjorn is already part of the setup for 2023, having been named as one of Stenson’s vice-captains. But he also skippered Europe to victory in 2018. He has never been part of a losing side, being part of three winning teams as a player.





Edoardo Molinari

Molinari, part of the victorious 2010 team, is the longest shot on this list but like Bjorn, is already in the system as a vice-captain. The 2023 match is being played in his home nation of Italy, while with his analytical approach, he might just be able to devise a formula to guide Europe to victory.