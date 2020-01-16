search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWho does Justin Thomas think is "freakishly talented"?

Golf News

Who does Justin Thomas think is "freakishly talented"?

By bunkered.co.uk09 January, 2020
Justin Thomas Sungjae Im PGA Tour Sentry Tournament of Champions Hawaii FedEx Cup Rookie of the Year Sony Open
Justin Thomas

He got his year off to a stunning start by winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions last weekend but Justin Thomas has tipped another golfer to have a spectacular year in 2020.

Speaking ahead of this week's Sony Open in Hawaii, the world No.4 predicted a year to remember for South Korean rising star Sung-jae Im.

Im, 21, was named the 2019 PGA Tour 'Rookie of the Year' at the end of a season in which he became just the 13th rookie to qualify for the Tour Championship in the FedEx Cup era,  finishing 19th in the standings.

He also led the tour in starts, playing an incredible 35 times, and cuts made (26).

• Glasgow golf course in "police lockdown"

• "No American is safe" - DeChambeau on Iran

His 118 rounds were 18 more than the nearest competitor and he also managed to rack up seven top-10s in 2019, highlighted by a T3 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and finished 17th in Strokes Gained.

REVIEW - TAYLORMADE SIM vs SIM MAX

Im also made an impressive Presidents Cup debut at Royal Melbourne in December, winning three-and-a-half points from his five points, and has risen to 34th on the Official World Golf Ranking.

Little wonder Thomas is backing him to well this season.

• Ancer reveals Tiger furore was "twisted"

• Is the loneliest (but coolest) job in golf?

"He just hits it so solidly and consistent," said former world No.1 Thomas. "I played with him enough to know he's really, really good, freakishly talented.

"Good at pretty much every aspect of the game. Played with him in Korea last year, and he has unbelievable control of his ball."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Justin Thomas

Related Articles - Sungjae Im

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Sentry Tournament of Champions

Related Articles - Hawaii

Related Articles - FedEx Cup

Related Articles - Rookie of the Year

Related Articles - Sony Open

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
CALLAWAY MAVRIK DRIVERS - Should one of these be your new driver?
Callaway
play button
MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH – Is Callaway’s new driver longer???
Callaway
play button
REVIEW – TAYLORMADE SIM vs SIM MAX
TaylorMade
play button
NEW TAYLORMADE SIM DRIVERS – Why you NEED to try them
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

WATCH – The best hole-in-one you’ll ever see!
David Scott "excited" to take the reins at Dumbarnie Links
Report: Cameron Smith warned by PGA Tour over Reed comments
Brooks Koepka has PERFECT response to DeChambeau jibe
WATCH - Rickie Fowler surprises golfers as "Undercover Caddie"

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to transition your weight with Peter Barber
Callaway
play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
play button
A very individual golf swing and lesson
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh gives pro Stephen McCarthy a whirlwind lesson
Watch
See all videos right arrow