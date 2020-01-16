Who does Justin Thomas think is "freakishly talented"?

He got his year off to a stunning start by winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions last weekend but Justin Thomas has tipped another golfer to have a spectacular year in 2020.



Speaking ahead of this week's Sony Open in Hawaii, the world No.4 predicted a year to remember for South Korean rising star Sung-jae Im.



Im, 21, was named the 2019 PGA Tour 'Rookie of the Year' at the end of a season in which he became just the 13th rookie to qualify for the Tour Championship in the FedEx Cup era, finishing 19th in the standings.

He also led the tour in starts, playing an incredible 35 times, and cuts made (26).



His 118 rounds were 18 more than the nearest competitor and he also managed to rack up seven top-10s in 2019, highlighted by a T3 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and finished 17th in Strokes Gained.



Im also made an impressive Presidents Cup debut at Royal Melbourne in December, winning three-and-a-half points from his five points, and has risen to 34th on the Official World Golf Ranking.

Little wonder Thomas is backing him to well this season.

"He just hits it so solidly and consistent," said former world No.1 Thomas. "I played with him enough to know he's really, really good, freakishly talented.



"Good at pretty much every aspect of the game. Played with him in Korea last year, and he has unbelievable control of his ball."