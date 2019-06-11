Who has Brandel Chamblee compared Brooks Koepka to?

It wouldn’t be a major championship these days without Brandel Chamblee weighing in with some observations on Brooks Koepka.

However, unlike the Masters and the US PGA, the Golf Channel analyst’s take on the four-time major winner is a whole lot more flattering as he bids to become the first player since 1905 to win the US Open three years on the spin.

Praising Koepka for his recent dominance in major championships – which has seen him win on three of his last five starts – Chamblee compared him to another dominant athlete.

Tennis great Serena Williams.

“Serena won in competition but she won exponentially more than you would imagine in major championships,” said Chamblee. “As we sit here, she’s won 23 majors. She’s only won 49 times more outside of that. That’s the type of player he is. He shows up at regular tour events and it’s almost like he’s bored. But there’s no accounting for Brooks in major championships.”



A criticism regularly levelled at Koepka has been that he doesn’t win regularly enough. He has only won two other regular PGA Tour events outside of his majors.

However, Chamblee doesn’t think that’s relevant and used the example of last week’s RBC Canadian Open to illustrate his point.

“You look at him last week. He certainly wasn’t a threat. Towards the end of the field in Strokes Gained: Off-The-Tee and just about every other category. Finished 50th. And yet he shows up here and nobody would be surprised if he walked away and won.

“At this stage of his career, you could almost say there’s never been a player like him in the history of the game.”