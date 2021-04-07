Who has made the most money per swing in Masters history?

Jack Nicklaus might have won the most Green Jackets and Tiger Woods may well have taken home the most money – but, when it comes to who has the most profitable swing in Masters history, the winner might surprise you.

Patrick Reed.

A new study carried out by bookmaker William Hill has found that the 2018 champion has earned more per swing than any other player in the history of the tournament.

Reed, who first played in the opening men’s major of the year in 2015, has coined in a staggering $1,716 per swing on average over his career at the tournament.

• Brandel Chamblee excited by Bob MacIntyre

• Golfer killed after being struck in head by golf ball

Defending champion Dustin Johnson is next on the list, averaging $1,659 per shot, with Woods third on $1,608.

With average earnings of $1,248 per swing, Xander Schauffele is fourth and the highest earner who has yet to win the tournament.

The same study also examined the $11.5million prize fund put up for the most recent edition of the tournament in November 2020. Johnson took home $2,070,000 for winning, which worked out at an eye-watering $7,724 per swing – a tournament high

A spokesperson at William Hill said: “With the Masters 2021 fast approaching, we wanted to take a look at the top players on the PGA Tour and work out who earns the most per swing.

• The Masters: Mixed weather forecast



• The Masters: Where & when to watch it on TV

"Even if you have never won the prestigious event, it can still be a very lucrative event for the players. We are looking forward to seeing what this year’s tournament will bring.”

The 85th edition of The Masters gets underway on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club.

