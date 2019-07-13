Who is Brooks Koepka’s girlfriend?

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka has been Jena Sims since 2017- but who is she and what does she do?



Born in Winder, Georgia, in December 1988, Sims is a model and actress.

As a teenager, she competed in beauty pageants across the US, winning the Miss Georgia Junior National Teenager award in 2004 and the Miss Junior National Teenager title a year later.



In November 2006, she won the Miss Georgia Teen USA title, which advanced her to the Miss Teen USA 2007 pageant as the Georgia representative.



After briefly attending Belmont University in Nashville, where she studied International Business, Sims moved to Hollywood to pursue a career as an actress.

Her first lead role was in 2012 film Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader. She has also featured in an episode of the multi Emmy-winning show Entourage in Sharknado 5 in 2017.

She also runs a non-for-profit organisation called “Pageant of Hope” that hosts beauty pageants for children with cancer and other disadvantages.