Collin Morikawa appears in the Netflix golf docu-series “Full Swing” with his wife Katherine Zhu – but who is she and what does she do?

Born in Vancouver, Collin Morikawa’s wife Zhu attended a private school in China before returning to the USA to attend Pepperdine University.

A talented golfer, she played on her college golf team, earning WGCA-All American honours in the process.

Over four seasons, Zhu played in 39 events and 107 rounds, with a scoring average of 76.54. She managed three top-10 and seven top-20 finishes.

• Who is Collin Morikawa’s coach?

Zhu, who studied International Management, is also a talented tennis player, taking after her father, Mike, who played the sport professionally.

In an Instagram post in 2019, Zhu revealed how big a role golf had played in her upbringing.

“It’s taught me to be strong when things aren’t going well,” Collin Morikawa’s wife wrote. “It’s taught me to respect others around me. Most importantly, golf has created opportunities that have made lifelong memories that I’ll cherish forever. I’m so grateful for this amazing game.”