Collin Morikawa appears in the Netflix golf docu-series “Full Swing” with his wife Katherine Zhu – but who is she and what does she do?
Born in Vancouver, Collin Morikawa’s wife Zhu attended a private school in China before returning to the USA to attend Pepperdine University.
A talented golfer, she played on her college golf team, earning WGCA-All American honours in the process.
Over four seasons, Zhu played in 39 events and 107 rounds, with a scoring average of 76.54. She managed three top-10 and seven top-20 finishes.
Zhu, who studied International Management, is also a talented tennis player, taking after her father, Mike, who played the sport professionally.
In an Instagram post in 2019, Zhu revealed how big a role golf had played in her upbringing.
“It’s taught me to be strong when things aren’t going well,” Collin Morikawa’s wife wrote. “It’s taught me to respect others around me. Most importantly, golf has created opportunities that have made lifelong memories that I’ll cherish forever. I’m so grateful for this amazing game.”
It was also thanks to golf that she met her future husband Morikawa.
Despite attending different universities, Morikawa and Zhu started dating in 2017. Two years later, Morikawa turned professional, winning majors in both 2020 and 2021 and establishing himself as one of the game’s top talents.
With his wife’s support, Morikawa has established himself as one of the top players on the PGA Tour, a Team USA Ryder Cup player and a multiple major champion.
He credits Zhu’s support for much of the early success he has enjoyed in his golf career.
“Kat has been by my side through it all,” he said following his maiden major victory in 2020. “She would hate me if I didn’t say this, but I didn’t start winning in college until she showed up in my life, so thanks Kat.
“Whenever she’s there, it always just gets me away from golf. She knows how I’m feeling after golf, like you said, she’s played collegiately, she knows golf can take a toll on you, whether it’s a good or bad day.
“So she’s on that same swing of if we’re playing well or not well, but, yeah, I’m very lucky to have her. Having someone at dinner makes things a lot nicer than sitting down there at the hotel by myself.”
The couple got engaged in 2021 and married in November 2020 at Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles.
