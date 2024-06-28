Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

He’s the 2016 Open champion – but who is Henrik Stenson’s caddie?

Henrik Stenson will always be remembered for outlasting Phil Mickelson in an epic duel to win The Open at Royal Troon.

And Stenson’s caddie during that famous week at Troon is on his bag to this day.

Henrik Stenson’s caddie is Gareth Lord, who he first started working with back in 2013.

So who is Henrik Stenson’s Gareth Lord?

Henrik Stenson has had numerous caddies over the years, including fellow Swede Fanny Sunesson and Brandt Snedeker’s former caddie Scott Vail.

But in events on the LIV Golf circuit in 2024, Stenson had veteran caddie Gareth Lord back on his bag.

Lord was a promising amateur golfer in the Midlands before he became a caddie, competing for the England Boys team.

He played college golf in Tennessee before becoming a full-time looper and then landing Stenson’s bag.

On Henrik Stenson’s website, Gareth Lord is listed as his official caddie.

“Having started to work with Henrik in 2013 I was not aware of how devious his sense of humour can be,” he says on the website. ‘This is a great thing because so is mine! A harder worker you will not find with a huge attention to detail concerning his golf.”

The pair’s most famous moment together was his unforgettable Open triumph at Troon. But a little known story from that victory was that a mutual friend of Stenson and Lord agreed a bet that if the Swede won a major, the caddie would have to give up smoking.

“We were on the 7th tee on Sunday, I was drawing on a cigarette,” Lord told the Guardian after the Open win in 2016. “Henrik said: ‘Enjoy that. You have about two and a half hours left.’

“That’s when I knew how obviously up for it he was, how much he fancied himself. He wouldn’t be the type to tell anyone beforehand that he thought or knew he would win but that was a sign. He has kept his half of the deal, now I will do my bit.”