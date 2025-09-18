Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
J.J. Spaun has enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2025, having become a major champion when winning the US Open at Oakmont.
Spaun did so with Mark Carens by his side as his caddie, with Carens experience on the bag proving key to the 35-year-old getting his hands on the title.
Here is what we know about Spaun’s looper…
Who is J.J. Spaun’s caddie Mark Carens?
J.J. Spaun’s caddie is Mark Carens, and the pair have worked alongside each other since April 2021.
A year after teaming up, Spaun and Carens won their first title as a team, after the PGA Tour star was crowned Valero Texas Open champion.
This booked Spaun’s place at the 2022 Masters the very next week, with the 35-year-old making his debut at Augusta National.
• Who is the caddie of Justin Rose?
• Who is Patrick Cantlay’s caddie?
Just over three years on proved to be the biggest week of both Spaun’s and Carens’ career though.
In brutal conditions, Spaun secured the US Open title, which was marked by an incredible birdie putt on the 72nd hole of the championship.
Spaun and Carens celebrated in style, celebrating an embrace on the green after writing themselves into the history books.
The final round at Oakmont was delayed due to the weather, and this time away from the course proved key for Spaun, who was able to reset with the help of his caddie.
• Who is Rory McIlroy’s caddie?
• Who is the caddie of Tyrrell Hatton?
“Well I kind of leaned on an experience at the Players where the same thing happened to me. My coach and caddie are kind of telling me, ‘this is a good thing, we’ve been through this, we had this reset before and you’ve got to trust it’.”
This reset clearly worked for Spaun, who went on to win by two shots ahead of Robert MacIntyre.
“I’m just so proud of him,” Carens said of his partner in the aftermath. “He deserves it and he has worked so hard. He is grateful that he’s in this position.”
Spaun and Carens will be back on the big stage at Bethpage Black, with the US Open champion making his Ryder Cup debut in New York.
ALL ABOUT THE RYDER CUP
Quiz: Name every Continental European who has played in the Ryder Cup
What are the largest winning margins in Ryder Cup history?
What is the “envelope rule” at the Ryder Cup?
What are the future Ryder Cup venues?
The Ryder Cup stars you had completely forgotten about
Who are the best (and worst) Ryder Cup captain’s picks of all time?
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses