Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

J.J. Spaun has enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2025, having become a major champion when winning the US Open at Oakmont.

Spaun did so with Mark Carens by his side as his caddie, with Carens experience on the bag proving key to the 35-year-old getting his hands on the title.

Here is what we know about Spaun’s looper…

Who is J.J. Spaun’s caddie Mark Carens?

J.J. Spaun’s caddie is Mark Carens, and the pair have worked alongside each other since April 2021.

A year after teaming up, Spaun and Carens won their first title as a team, after the PGA Tour star was crowned Valero Texas Open champion.

This booked Spaun’s place at the 2022 Masters the very next week, with the 35-year-old making his debut at Augusta National.

• Who is the caddie of Justin Rose?

• Who is Patrick Cantlay’s caddie?

Just over three years on proved to be the biggest week of both Spaun’s and Carens’ career though.

In brutal conditions, Spaun secured the US Open title, which was marked by an incredible birdie putt on the 72nd hole of the championship.

Spaun and Carens celebrated in style, celebrating an embrace on the green after writing themselves into the history books.

The final round at Oakmont was delayed due to the weather, and this time away from the course proved key for Spaun, who was able to reset with the help of his caddie.

• Who is Rory McIlroy’s caddie?

• Who is the caddie of Tyrrell Hatton?

“Well I kind of leaned on an experience at the Players where the same thing happened to me. My coach and caddie are kind of telling me, ‘this is a good thing, we’ve been through this, we had this reset before and you’ve got to trust it’.”

This reset clearly worked for Spaun, who went on to win by two shots ahead of Robert MacIntyre.

“I’m just so proud of him,” Carens said of his partner in the aftermath. “He deserves it and he has worked so hard. He is grateful that he’s in this position.”

Spaun and Carens will be back on the big stage at Bethpage Black, with the US Open champion making his Ryder Cup debut in New York.

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.