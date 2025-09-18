Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

J.J. Spaun has become one of the world’s most in-form golfers in 2025, having got his hands on the US Open title at Oakmont in June.

Spaun did so with a strong support team by his side, that includes his wife Melody.

The 35-year-old PGA Tour star was crowned the US Open champion by pipping Robert MacIntyre to the title by two shots, following a brutal week at Oakmont.

In the aftermath one of the first to greet and celebrate with Spaun was his wife.

Who is J.J. Spaun’s wife Melody Spaun?

J.J. Spaun’s wife is Melody Spaun.

The Spaun’s tied the knot in July 2019, in a beachfront ceremony. J.J. and Melody have since gone on to build a family and have two children together.

They have two daughters, with Emerson Lili, born in 2020 and , Violet Windsor, in 2023. Melody, Emerson Lili and Violet joined J.J. during the par-3 contest of the Masters this year.

The family appearance came just two months before Spaun enjoyed the best week of his career by being crowned US Open champion.

In the aftermath of his win, a proud Melody said of her husband: “I feel like he’s always been the underdog, and he’s finally proved himself.”

“He’s one of the most humble people I know. It’s incredible. To see him here now, he deserves it.”

“We’re a really strong family unit, and we’re only happy when we’re together. Our daughter yelled, ‘Dada won!’ — that moment will stay with us forever.”

When the pair met, Melody had no idea that the US Open champion was a professional golfer. “I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m a pro golfer,’ because I thought I was cool,” he said in 2023.

“But she’s like, ‘I don’t even know. What does that mean? Like, does that mean you’re like rich or something?’ I was like, ‘No.’ And she’s like, ‘I don’t really care.’ And I was like, ‘All right.’ And we went like mini golfing or something and she’s like, ‘This is lame.”

