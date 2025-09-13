Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The two-time major champion has had a familiar face beside him throughout his illustrious career to date – so who is Jon Rahm’s wife?

Often spotted at events, Jon Rahm’s wife is Kelley Cahill, an American with her own sporting background. Born in 1994, Cahill grew up in Lake Oswego, Oregon, and went on to play multiple sports at university.

That is where Jon Rahm met his wife, as they both attended Arizona State University, where Cahill competed in javelin. She also tried her hand at tennis, to some success, boxing, and track and field.

As to be expected, both are fiercely competitive, and that was evident on one occasion where they faced off in a tennis match. After the match, Cahill said: “He’s killing forehands… crosscourt zingers, and I’m thinking, ‘This can’t be right’.

“He was so good. I was so upset. I was actually mad for a day or two. We have not stepped foot on a tennis court since.”

How did Jon Rahm meet his wife Kelley Cahill?

Jon Rahm and his wife started dating before they graduated and moved in together in 2017. After graduating, the couple lived together for two years before getting married in 2019 in Rahm’s native Spain.

The wedding ceremony took place in the Basque region of Bilbao, near Rahm’s hometown of Barrika.

Rahm even had a hand in the designing the wedding ring for his wife, with the help of fellow golfer Brian Stuard. In an interview with GOLF.com, he said: “[His] fiancée or wife is a jeweller and is a really good friend of ours. So, Kelley was talking to her.

“She knew what Kelley wanted, but I had my own ideas. Basically, with her help, I designed the ring.

“She wanted to pick the diamond, but I knew what I wanted. I designed what’s around the ring. It’s supposed to look like a crown and had an engraving inside.

“I had a big part in it. It wasn’t exactly what she wanted, but she loves it. It’s a little more personal like that.”

Rahm and Cahill also have three children together. They have two boys, Kepa and Eneko, both of whom have been spotted at the Masters – a major championship Rahm won in 2023.

Meanwhile, the birth of the couple’s third child, Alaia, was announced as Rahm got ready to tee it up in the Open de Espana on the DP World Tour in September in 2024.