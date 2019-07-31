Who is JP McManus?

The JP McManus-owned Adare Manor has been confirmed as the host venue for the 2026 Ryder Cup - but who exactly is he and what does he do?



Born in Limerick, Ireland, in March 1951, John Patrick McManus is a billionaire businessman and racehorse owner.

He is one of the richest men in the world, currently estimated at just over €2.1 billion, and bought Adare Manor for an estimated €30 million in 2015.

The Irishman is married to Norren McManus, and they have three children along with four grandchildren.

They currently still live in Ireland but have property in Switzerland and Barbados.

McManus began his business career at his family’s construction plant hire firm, and then became an on-course bookmaker at Markets Field.

This prompted him into horse ownership, and he bought his first horse in 1982.

The Irishman is now National Hunt racing’s largest owner, with over 550 horses in training.

To date, McManus has recorded just shy of 4,000 winners, including 50 Cheltenham festival winners and the 2010 Grand National winner Don’t Push it, ridden by AP McCoy.

He is well known for forming a partnership with Celtic owner Dermot Desmond and John Magnier, dubbed ‘The Boss’ of the partnership.

The trio of Irish tycoons have been close associates for many years and Magnier is known for advising his associates on their business ventures.

• Ireland awarded 2026 Ryder Cup

McManus is a friend of Tiger Woods, who married Elin Nordegren at the McManus-owned Sandy Lane Hotel in Barbados in 2004.

He was also a close friend of Sir Alex Ferguson and built an almost 30% shareholding in Manchester United with Magnier, until selling to the Glazers after falling out with Ferguson, and the pair have reportedly not spoken since.

He is also known for gambling millions. In 2012, he won $17.4m gambling in the United States, and has won millions from laying horses.

The Irishman was diagnosed with cancer in late 2008 but after receiving treatment, he has since recovered.

McManus also hosts a lucrative Pro-Am every five years, and will feature at the new Ryder Cup venue next year. Many famous golfers have competed in the event, including Tiger Woods, Ernie Els, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy.