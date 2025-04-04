Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

He is one of the best British golfers of his generation, so who is Justin Rose’s coach?

Born in 1980, Rose has enjoyed an incredibly successful professional career, landing over ten wins on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

Of course, that’s including his 2013 US Open triumph at Merion, whilst he has lined up in the blue and gold of Team Europe in several Ryder Cups.

Throughout his career, he has employed two main swing coaches, however he also went without one for a period around 2021.

So, who does Rose work with now?

• Who is Justin Rose’s caddie?

• Who is Justin Rose’s wife?

Who is Justin Rose’s coach Mark Blackburn?

Justin Rose’s coach is Mark Blackburn.

His previous coach was the renowned Sean Foley, who he has worked with for most of his career, but Blackburn is the swing instructor who was credited with Rose’s resurgence in 2023.

Blackburn helped Rose with his swing thoughts and ended his four-year wait for a PGA Tour title with his victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach pro-am back in February 2023.

That victory, with more strong results, helped Rose gain a captain’s pick by Luke Donald to play in his sixth Ryder Cup.

Foley had been working with Rose for his best moments of his career, including his US Open triumph in 2013 and Olympic gold medal in 2016.

• Who is Tommy Fleetwood’s coach?

• Who is Ryan Fox’s coach?

But Rose knew he needed a change in the autumn of 2022 after taking a break from the game, so he turned to Blackburn, who has previously worked with multiple PGA Tour winner Max Homa.

“I was very aware that I didn’t want to be a player that goes from coach to coach to coach,” Rose told Golfweek.

“The most important thing is he’s given me clear boundaries in which to operate. My brain likes to know the whys and the hows and he does that through metrics and through some technology and makes it very believable for me.

“He hasn’t tried to change my pattern so much as re-introduce some things that have worked well for me in the past.”

His coach Blackburn clarified: “All I’ve done is given him a pattern that works based on his body designed to protect his back.“He was just a little lost and I’ve given him some clarity. Here’s what you’re doing, here’s what you need to do to fix it and holding him to task.”

Meanwhile, according to Rose’s official wesbite, he also enlists putting coach Phil Kenyon as part of his backroom team.

The English coach is regarded as one of the best in the game and works with others such as Scottie Scheffler.

Of his putting coach, Rose said: “My work with Phil over the years has reaped reward. I’ve gone from never being inside the top 100 to being one of the better putters on tour.”

As stated on his website, Rose also wortks with a Health and Performance Specialist called Justin Buckthorp, a Golf Fitness specialist called Charlie Marshall, and Jason Goldsmith, his Performance Coach.