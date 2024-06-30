Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Justin Thomas is one of golf’s most popular players, so who is his wife?

Born in 1993, Thomas hails from Louisville, Kentucky and turned professional in 2013.

Fast forward over a decade and Thomas has won over a dozen PGA Tour titles, including two PGA Championships, and has featured in three Ryder Cup teams.

Another of his big wins on the American circuit was the PLAYERS Championship in 2021 and throughout them all, he’s had one big supporter by his side.

Alongside his wife, he appears on the Netflix series Full Swing, so here’s a bit more about her…

Justin Thomas wife

Justin Thomas’ wife is Jillian Wisniewski, who was also born in 1993.

She completed a journalism degree at the University of Kentucky and now works in the advertising industry, despite previously working as a reporter and a producer.

Often seen at Thomas’ events on the PGA Tour, his wife was there for the former world No.1’s first major championship win at the 2017 PGA Championship.

However, Thomas told the press after his win that she almost missed the victory, after she had to get an earlier flight to Quail Hollow to see her boyfriend of the time lift the Wanamaker Trophy.

Of the triumph, he said: “I truly felt like I was going to win. I remember my girlfriend was supposed to fly out at about 7pm and I was like, you need to change your flight. I just feel like I don’t want you to miss this. I feel like I’m going to get it done.”

The couple got married in November 2022, after getting engaged a year earlier in November 2021 and enjoyed a low-key ceremony, where Thomas said there was a ban on mobile phones being used, so that guests could live in the moment of the day.

The best man that day? None other than Jordan Spieth, of course, which will be no surprise to those who have watched Full Swing.

Meanwhile, in an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Thomas said that he was happy for Jillian to take control of planning the pair’s wedding, joking that he was doing the right thing by staying out of the way of things.

At Thomas’s second major championship win, Wisniewski was there, without any drama, to see her fiancee at the time beat Will Zalatoris in a dramatic playoff.

Clearly, Wisniewski takes a keen interest in her husband on the golf course, so much so that she caddied for him in the par-3 contest at the Masters in 2019.

That day, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth played with Thomas, all of whom had their partners carrying the bag.