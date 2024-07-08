Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Keegan Bradley is best known as being a major champion, so who is his coach?

The American – born in 1986 – turned pro in 2008 and has since won multiple titles on the PGA Tour, including one major.

Bradley lifted the Wanamaker trophy in 2011 for his PGA Championship triumph.

He’s also represented Team USA in two Ryder Cups but lost both in 2012 and 2014. However, he’ll get a shot at redemption in 2025 as the side’s captain.

So, after an impressive career to date, who is behind Bradley’s swing?

Keegan Bradley coach

Keegan Bradley has earned over $40 million on the PGA Tour, so it’s fair to say he’s enjoyed a successful time on the established circuit.

It’s been full of ups and downs, though, and helping him through those with his game is his swing coach, Darren May.

From Jupiter, Florida, May is based out of the Bears Club – a prestigious club found in Florida that was founded in 1999 by Jack and Barbara Nicklaus.

The pair joined forces in 2016 and have been working together since, with Bradley winning the BMW Championship, ZOZO Championship and, most recently, the Travelers Championship.

May is held in high regard as one of the top coaches in America but is most renowned for his work with Bradley.

He was formerly the Director of Golf at Michael Jordan’s ultra-exclusive The Grove XXIII in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Bradley’s coach breaks practice and training into three aspects – Motor Pattern Training (MPT), Open Space Practice (Distance Control) and Full Process Practice (Proximity Training).

Another vital part of Bradley’s team has been putting guru Phil Kenyon.

The Englishman has spent over 20 years working with some of golf’s biggest names, including Scottie Scheffler in recent months.

Other players in his stable include Tommy Fleetwood and Max Homa.

In 2013, Bradley left long-time swing coach Jim McLean and replaced him with Chuck Cook. It was with McLean that Bradley broke onto the tour and claimed his maiden major title.

However, Cook was among the best coaches at the time and worked with world No. 15 Jason Dufner and World No.20 Luke Donald.

Now, Bradley will line up against Donald when he leads Team USA into the biennial dust up of the Ryder Cup in 2025.

He was named the US captain in July 2024 after Tiger Woods was said to have turned down the chance to succeed Zach Johnson.