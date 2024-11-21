Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The Englishman is bidding for a place in the 2025 Ryder Cup, so who is Matt Wallace’s caddie?

Wallace has enjoyed a resurgence in 2024 after picking up his first DP World Tour win in six years at the Omega European Masters.

It propelled him up the Race to Dubai standings before he got into contention at both play-off events in the Middle East.

He’ll have his sights firmly on making the European team at Bethpage, though, and alongside him for the ride will be his caddie Jamie Lang.

• Who is Patrick Cantlay’s caddie?

• Who is Rory McIlroy’s caddie?

Matt Wallace caddie

Wallace was born in 1990 and after turning to golf he quickly became a top amateur.

He turned professional in 2012, but his breakthrough season came four years later, when he won six times on the Alps Tour.

Topping the Order of Merit allowed him to join the Challenge Tour in 2017 before winning again and then on the European Tour for a second time in 2018.

On his rise through the world rankings, Wallace had a different caddie on his bag.

At that time, Wallace’s caddie was David McNeilly, a veteran from Northern Ireland who now works with Tom McKibbin.

The pair parted ways in 2019, just a few months after Wallace was berated for verbally abusing his caddie at the BMW International Open.

Wallace began working with Phil ‘Wobbly’ Morbey but soon reunited with his old caddie again in 2020.

It didn’t work, however, and Wallace hired a new caddie in the form of Sam Bernard, but controversy followed the multiple winner.

• Who is the caddie of Justin Rose?

• Who is the caddie of Robert MacIntyre?

This time at the Valspar Championship, Wallace and his French caddie got into a heated spat.

The duo worked together for a few more months, including for Wallace’s win at the Corales Puntacana Championship on the PGA Tour, before splitting.

That’s when Wallace turned to his current caddie, Lang, in 2023.

He’d previously worked with Matt Fitzpatrick and Bernd Wiesberger, while Wallace has credited him with a psychological boost.

“We kind of came up with a system of like starting over par so we’ve already played one round,” he said at the 2024 Mexico Open.

“To make the cut, you’ve got to get yourself into it. So yesterday was four over, and we managed to shoot one under, which is five under, and today it was three over.”

Both Wallace and his caddie were left in more controversy at the 2024 DP World Tour Championship, though.

Denting the fairway in frustration, Wallace appeared to walk away from the scene at the Earth Course in Dubai.