The Australian fan favourite is taking the game by storm, but who is Min Woo Lee’s caddie?

Now a multiple winner across the world and a PGA Tour player, Min Woo Lee has made a rapid ascent in elite golf.

The former DP World Tour star has also built a huge fan base thanks to his fiery game and personality, but he has a cool head on the bag.

Min Woo Lee’s caddie is Scotsman Stuart Davidson.

Min Woo Lee’s caddie Stuart Davidson linked up with the Aussie star in 2022, a year after his breakthrough success in the Abrdn Scottish Open.

Another huge success followed in 2023, though, as Lee lifted the Australian PGA Championship title on home soil.

That triumph came with Edinburgh man Davidson on the bag, who is a huge fan of Scottish football team Heart of Midlothian.

And the pair got off to the perfect start according to Lee.

After shooting a ten-under-par 62 in the second round of the BMW PGA Championship in 2022, he said: “Straight off the bat, I had the best round of my life at Wentworth on the weekend.

“I thought there must be something good with this relationship and, since then, we have kept stringing off good events.”

Min Woo Lee’s caddie previously worked with golfers Jamie Mcleary, Anton Karlsson, Jack Senior and Ben An.

It means his experience stretches across the DP World Tour, Challenge Tour, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour.

Before working with Davidson, Lee worked with Sean Mcdonagh and William Harke, the man who carried his bag to success at the Renaissance Club.

Harke is an experienced caddie who has worked alongside several players on tour. His biggest triumph was with Chris Kirk at the 2013 RSM Classic.

Meanwhile, he also teamed up with Jonas Blixt, Peter Tomasulo, Peter Lonard, Aron Price, James Driscoll, Tom Gillis and Colt Knost.