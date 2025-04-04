Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

He is one of the most accomplished golfers on the PGA Tour, but who is Patrick Cantlay’s wife?

Cantlay is a multiple winner on the circuit and claimed the FedEx Cup jackpot in 2021.

In recent years, he’s also been a regular on Team USA at the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup. Those haven’t been without controversy, though.

Still, by his side throughout has been Patrick Cantlay’s wife, Nikki Guidish.

Who is Patrick Cantlay’s wife Nikki Guidish?

Patrick Cantlay announced his engagement to wife Nikki in September 2022 and one year later, the pair got married.

The pair were first seen celebrating together after his victory at the 2021 Memorial Tournament hosted by Jack Nicklaus at Muirfield Village.

Cantlay and Guidish engaged during a vacation in California with his close friend and Ryder Cup teammate Xander Schauffele and his wife Maya Lowe before they tied the knot in 2023.

A day after losing the Ryder Cup to Europe at Marco Simone, Patrick Cantlay and his wife Nikki Guidish got married in Rome.

She wrote on Instagram: “Yesterday was a dream. So incredibly thankful for our amazing wedding planner and team. Such a stunning venue with the best staff.”

Guidish keeps her professional life private on social media, but her social media profiles show that she has worked as a pharmacist. Nikki received a doctorate in May 2018 and has worked as a pharmacist at Publix and Palm Beach Pharmaceuticals in Florida. It’s after she had studied Pharmacology at the University of South Florida. • Who is Luke Donald’s wife? • Who is Max Homa’s wife? Meanwhile, Patrick Cantlay’s wife Nikki is thought to have worked as a fitness model whilst pursuing her career in medicine. It was previously reported that Nikki used to compete in bodybuilding tournaments before focusing on her pharmacy career. She has also been pictured on social media with the wife’s of other professional golfers, including Brooks Koepka’s partner Jena Sims and Schauffele’s partner Lowe. When working as a model, she appeared on the American television show Home Shopping Network and she also used to spend her time competing in several bodybuilding contests.

Nowadays, she’s swapped the weights for supporting her man. Guidish is regularly spotted at PGA Tour events, cheering on Cantlay. After his proposal in September 2022, Nikki posted the news alongside a picture of Cantlay on Instagram with the caption “my whole heart”. The couple’s engagement came in the same month that Cantlay successfully defended his BMW Championship crown.