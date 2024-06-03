Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Lefty is one of the best golfers in the modern era, but who is Phil Mickelson’s coach?

Phil Mickelson has an instantly recognisable golf swing that has helped him win six major titles and 43 times on the PGA Tour.

Mickelson spent eight years with Butch Harmon between 2007 and 2015 and won two major champions with the esteemed swing coach by his side.

“I’ve learned a great deal from him in our eight years together,” Mickelson said after amicably splitting with Harmon. It’s just that at the moment I need to hear new ideas from a different perspective.”

Since 2015, Phil Mickelson has been working with Andrew Getson.

Who is Phil Mickelson’s coach Andrew Getson?

Phil Mickelson’s coach Andrew Getson is an Australian pro who used to compete on the Asian, Australasian and Korn Ferry Tours.

Getson is now based in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he is the instructor at Greyhawk Golf Club. He does not regularly travel with Mickelson to tournaments, but works with the six-time major champion when he is back at the State he went to university in.

Getson is known for his simple approach to the golf swing, and has also worked alongside PGA Tour players Kevin Streelman and Si Woo Kim.

Mickelson was working with Getson when he won his historic sixth major title at the PGA Championship in 2021.

Meanwhile, Phil Mickelson has worked with fitness coach Sean Cochran for over 20 years.

You can read the full bunkered.co.uk interview with Cochran here.