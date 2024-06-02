Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them.

He is one of the most popular and recognisable faces on the PGA Tour – but who is Rickie Fowler’s caddie?

For many years, Rickie Fowler was accompanied by the long-serving Joe Skovron, but the two parted ways before the start of the 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs. Rickie Fowler and Joe Skovron worked together ever since the American emerged as an elite star, sharing unforgettable experiences at the Ryder Cup, as well as multiple PGA Tour wins. But Skovron is now carrying the bag for Ludvig Aberg, one of the breakthrough stars on the PGA Tour, while Fowler has another experienced man on his bag. Rickie Fowler has been working with caddie Ricky Romano since October 2022. Who is Rickie Fowler’s caddie Ricky Romano? • Who is Tony Finau’s caddie?

