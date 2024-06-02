Sign up for our daily newsletter
He is one of the most popular and recognisable faces on the PGA Tour – but who is Rickie Fowler’s caddie?
For many years, Rickie Fowler was accompanied by the long-serving Joe Skovron, but the two parted ways before the start of the 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs.
Rickie Fowler and Joe Skovron worked together ever since the American emerged as an elite star, sharing unforgettable experiences at the Ryder Cup, as well as multiple PGA Tour wins.
But Skovron is now carrying the bag for Ludvig Aberg, one of the breakthrough stars on the PGA Tour, while Fowler has another experienced man on his bag.
Rickie Fowler has been working with caddie Ricky Romano since October 2022.
Who is Rickie Fowler’s caddie Ricky Romano?
Rickie Fowler’s caddie Ricky Romano is a veteran looper on the PGA Tour having worked with the likes of Jason Kokrak, Aaron Wise, Ben Crane and Nate Lashley.
Romano had been a caddie for ten years before taking Fowler’s bag and is also a very accomplished player himself.
The Californian has had a handicap of +3 and starred in college golf at the University of Houston, where he won eight Division I level tournaments in his junior year.
Ricky Romano was on the bag for Rickie Fowler when he won the Rocket Mortgage Classic in July 2023.
“Rick is amazing to caddie for,” Romano told GOLF.com in October 2023. “Just the way that he treats you, opposed to other guys I’ve worked for, who can give it to you bad. Which I understand. You’ve got to give it to somebody. You’re hitting the shots, but if it’s not you, it’s me. I get it. I totally get it. But Rick’s not like that. Rick is different.
“The guy is such a genuinely nice, good dude. And I can say that — it’s not a made-up thing. It’s not like, people are like, he’s been grilled on this, this is how you have to act.
“This is Rick, this is how he acts. He just gets it. It’s very special to caddie for Rick, and I don’t take it for granted at all.”
