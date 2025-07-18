Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The Oban man is now one of the best players in the world, but who is Robert MacIntyre’s girlfriend?

It’s a result of the Scot becoming a winner on the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, as well as lifting the Ryder Cup with Team Europe.

MacIntyre won his first title on the American circuit at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open and it was a family affair, as dad Dougie was on the bag.

Meanwhile, he was spotted with his girlfriend as the celebrations began shortly after.

The pair were also pictured holding aloft the Genesis Scottish Open title, as MacIntyre followed up his maiden PGA Tour win with success on home soil.

• Who is Robert MacIntyre’s caddie?

• Who is Robert MacIntyre’s coach?

Who is Robert MacIntyre’s girlfriend Shannon Hartley?

Robert MacIntyre’s girlfriend is Shannon Hartley.

Whilst not much is known about MacIntyre’s partner, it is believed that she studied at Glasgow Caledonian University and works as a nurse for the NHS (National Health Service).

She first made an appearance on the left-hander’s social media in July 2023, as MacIntyre prepared for the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.

Hartley was also later pictured with MacIntyre before the Ryder Cup win at Marco Simone before celebrating back in the golfer’s hometown.

• Who is Cameron Smith’s girlfriend?

• Who is Collin Morikawa’s wife?

Then she was welcomed into the spotlight, as he lifted a maiden PGA Tour title in emotional fashion at Ontario’s Hamilton Golf & Country Club.

“I’m speechless to be honest, this is just everything for me and my family, my team, my girlfriend,” MacIntyre said after winning. “I’m crying with joy but I’m laughing because I didn’t think it was possible.”

It came shortly after MacIntyre revealed the difficulties of moving to America for the 2024 season, as he earned his PGA Tour card.

“It’s no secret I’ve been living in America,” he told BBC Sport. “It’s been tough. It’s not like Oban. When I go back home, it’s a lot of friends and family you get to spend time with – everyone that’s close to me and really cares for me.

“When I’m in America, it’s just me, my girlfriend, and we’re trying to live as good a life as we can. But it’s difficult when we’re both so close to family and friends.”

After spending time stateside while MacIntyre teed it up, they moved home from Isleworth in 2024 – and back to Oban.

MacIntyre’s girlfriend was also in attendance for his emotional victory at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Since then, fans have spotted the couple at several events, including Wimbledon in the summer of 2024.