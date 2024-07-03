Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Sam Burns is one of the most consistent players on the PGA Tour, so who is his coach?

The American turned professional in 2017 and has enlisted the help of a longtime swing coach from that moment.

In that time, Burns has won multiple PGA Tour titles and won three of the four team events he has competed in at both amateur and professional level.

The man behind his swing is Brad Pullin, a Jackson Parish native, who is the Director of Golf and Instruction at Squire Creek Country Club, in Choudrant, Louisiana.

On his way to establishing himself as Team USA Ryder Cupper, Burns has relied on the trusted methods of his teacher.

Sam Burns’ coach Brad Pullin

Burns has quickly become recognised as one of the world’s top players thanks to his several tournament wins.

The Louisiana native has also donned red, white and blue at the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup.

Having built a strong relationship since Burns’ days playing college golf at Louisiana State University, he has worked with Pullin for several years.

Pullin, who also serves as an assistant coach for the Louisiana Tech Bulldog Golf team, has been in the golf business for over a decade.

He was elected to the PGA in 2007, and has improved Burns’ game in multiple departments since he turned pro.

Speaking to Callaway’s World of Wunder in 2022, Pullin was asked where Burns would need to improve to become world number one.

Pullin said: “The obvious goal is to be complete in every aspect of the game.

“Sam has always been a great ball striker tee to green, and his wedge game inside 150 has become a strength over the past year.

“The putter has always been a weapon, and he has worked hard this past year to improve his around the green category.

“His game has matured quite a bit as he elevated his status on TOUR. It’s been fun to watch, all while not surprising at all.”

And it’s clear that Burns has trust in Pullin’s teaching, as he attributed his form after the 2023 WGC Match Play to his coach.

Burns said: “Professional golf is hard. It’s not easy at times and I’ve been really struggling with my golf swing.

“So, a huge thank you to my coach Brad, he’s just been rock solid and helped me a lot.”