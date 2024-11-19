Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The Spaniard is a legend of European golf and the Ryder Cup, but who is Sergio Garcia’s caddie?

Now a captain of Fireballs GC on LIV Golf, Garcia is one of the most accomplished golfers of his generation.

Since turning pro in 1999, he has won multiple titles on the DP World Tour and PGA Tour – including a career highlight at the 2017 Masters.

Garcia also holds the record for having won the most points of any European player in Ryder Cup history.

For most of the run, he had one man on his bag. That was until Garcia made his latest change in 2024.

Who is Sergio Garcia’s caddie?

Sergio Garcia’s current caddie was Glen Murray and the pair had a long history together.

Murray, originally from South Africa, was on the bag for Garcia’s most famous moment in the game, when he beat Justin Rose in a play-off at Augusta in 2017.

That week was the culmination of a long partnership between the pair, which started in the early 2000s.

They took a break, Murray told ESPN, that lasted around a year and a half, before getting back to working together.

It was a brief parting of ways that saw Murray jump on the bag of fellow countryman Charl Schwartzel.

In that time, Garcia began working with Neil Wallace, who he returned to in 2024 in his native Spain at LIV Golf Valderrama – where he won on home soil.

After a break up, Garcia returned to Murray and, since then, the pair have had a more tumultuous relationship.

In 2018, just a year after Garcia’s Masters win, the pair parted company again, with Garcia saying that he needed to be more in control of his own actions and emotions on the golf course.

The 2018 Masters, where Garcia missed the cut, was one of the events which led up to the pair parting ways.

However, after some time apart, the pair joined forces again and reunited in 2021 ahead of the PGA Tour’s AT&T Byron Nelson.

Shortly after, Garcia became one of the first breakaway players to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League, where Murray worked with him.

In their time apart, Garcia had a few caddies take responsibility. They included his brother, Victor Garcia, as well as Mike Kerr and Mark Chaney.

Meanwhile, Garcia’s caddie was employed by fellow Ryder Cup veteran Lee Westwood for that spell.

With Murray on his bag now, though, Garcia enjoyed his best season on LIV to date. He finished third on the circuit’s season-long standings.

In 2025, Garcia is set to make his return with Murray on the bag on the DP World Tour after re-applying for his membership on his old circuit.