Who is the coach of Jordan Spieth?

The Stretch

Who is the coach of Jordan Spieth?

By bunkered.co.uk20 June, 2020
Jordan Spieth Cameron McCormick Coaching coaches Trinity Forest Golf Club PGA Tour
Jordan Spieth And Coach Cameron Mc Cormick

Jordan Spieth is one of the most exciting players in the game, with three major championships, double-digit PGA Tour wins and 26 weeks as world No.1 already to his name. 

But who's the man helping to shape his career?

Look no further than the Texan's coach, Cameron McCormick.

Originally from Melbourne, Australia, McCormick moved to the United States as a teenager when he accepted a golf scholarship at Texas Tech University. 

He subsequently branched out into coaching, first at Brook Hollow Golf Club in Dallas and then at another of the city's clubs, Trinity Forest.

It was there, in 2005, that he met and started coaching a 12-year-old Spieth.

Nearly 15 years later, the pair's relationship remains as strong as ever. 

Following his maiden major victory at the 2015 Masters, Spieth lauded McCormick's influence on his career. 

"I have complete trust in anything he says," said Spieth. "He's my swing coach, putting coach, short game coach, mental coach, everything.

"I owe everything on the course to him. He's a very special teacher. You're going to see him with a lot of tour players in the future."

The admiration is clearly mutual. 

"From when I met the kid when he was 12, he's given me every indication he could achieve any goal he set out to achieve," said McCormick following the same victory at Augusta. 

McCormick's success has not been limited to his work with Spieth. To date, he has coached more than 20 PGA, Champions, Web.com and LPGA Tour players, as well as four of the last seven USGA Junior Amateur champions.

He is also a Golf Magazine Top 100 teacher and, in 2015, was named the PGA of America's 'Teacher of the Year. 

