search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWho wants to win a TaylorMade M6 driver this week?

Golf News

Who wants to win a TaylorMade M6 driver this week?

By bunkered.co.uk21 August, 2019
bunkered Fantasy Golf Hot Week TaylorMade M6 TaylorMade Tour Championship East Lake FedEx Cup PGA Tour Competitions Win
Fantasy Golf Hot Week

How would you like to get your hands on a FREE TaylorMade M6 driver?

Play bunkered Fantasy Golf this week and you could get just that.

To celebrate 2018/19 PGA Tour season coming to end with this week’s Tour Championship, the bunkered Fantasy Golf team have designated this a Hot Week.

What is a Hot Week exactly? Simple: the Fantasy Golf manager whose team scores the most points from this week’s Tour Championship – a DOUBLE POINTS event – and the Scandinavian Invitation on the European Tour will win the driver in the loft and shaft of their choice.

It honestly is that easy.

Best of all, you don’t have to have been playing bunkered Fantasy Golf from the start to be eligible to take part.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER OR SIGN-IN TO BUNKERED FANTASY GOLF

REVIEWED - THE TAYLORMADE M6 DRIVER

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER OR SIGN-IN TO BUNKERED FANTASY GOLF

It’s all about this week, so if you want to register and simply play this week in an attempt to win the driver – one of the most talked-about clubs of the year – then you can.

Log-on to www.bunkered.co.uk/fantasy-golf, register to play and choose your team of 12 players (all in all, the whole process will take you around 3 minutes) – that’s all you have to do.

Likewise, if you're already registered, log-in to choose your team now

Somebody has to win the driver... why not you?

Sign up now to get involved.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER OR SIGN-IN TO BUNKERED FANTASY GOLF

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - bunkered Fantasy Golf

Related Articles - Hot Week

Related Articles - TaylorMade M6

Related Articles - TaylorMade

Related Articles - Tour Championship

Related Articles - East Lake

Related Articles - FedEx Cup

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Competitions

Related Articles - Win

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS!
Titleist
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST 620 MB & CB IRONS!
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Brooks Koepka discusses "weird" nude shoot
Legend brands modern golf "boring" and tour pros "robotic"
Rory McIlroy has a plan to tackle slow play
Brooks Koepka shares NUDE photo of himself
Thorbjorn Olesen pleads not guilty to sexual assault

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Increase your speed through the ball
Callaway
play button
How to hit the ball straighter with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
play button
How to limit your hands in the golf swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow