Who wants to win a TaylorMade M6 driver this week?

How would you like to get your hands on a FREE TaylorMade M6 driver?



Play bunkered Fantasy Golf this week and you could get just that.

To celebrate 2018/19 PGA Tour season coming to end with this week’s Tour Championship, the bunkered Fantasy Golf team have designated this a Hot Week.

What is a Hot Week exactly? Simple: the Fantasy Golf manager whose team scores the most points from this week’s Tour Championship – a DOUBLE POINTS event – and the Scandinavian Invitation on the European Tour will win the driver in the loft and shaft of their choice.

It honestly is that easy.

Best of all, you don’t have to have been playing bunkered Fantasy Golf from the start to be eligible to take part.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER OR SIGN-IN TO BUNKERED FANTASY GOLF



REVIEWED - THE TAYLORMADE M6 DRIVER



CLICK HERE TO REGISTER OR SIGN-IN TO BUNKERED FANTASY GOLF

It’s all about this week, so if you want to register and simply play this week in an attempt to win the driver – one of the most talked-about clubs of the year – then you can.

Log-on to www.bunkered.co.uk/fantasy-golf, register to play and choose your team of 12 players (all in all, the whole process will take you around 3 minutes) – that’s all you have to do.



Likewise, if you're already registered, log-in to choose your team now



Somebody has to win the driver... why not you?

Sign up now to get involved.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER OR SIGN-IN TO BUNKERED FANTASY GOLF