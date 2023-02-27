search
Bunkered LIVE Golf Show - in Birmingham (February) and Edinburgh (March) 2023
Golf News

Who you can see at bunkered LIVE this weekend

By bunkered.co.uk22 February, 2023
bunkered Live Joe Miller seb on golf james robinson dr golf
Bunkered Live Logo

Clear your diaries - Europe’s No.1 consumer golf show is happening at the NEC in Birmingham this weekend.

bunkered LIVE, taking place from February 24-26, is set to provide golfers with unrivalled access to the biggest brands, experiences and experts.

It is, in short, the perfect way to start the golf season in style.

Amongst the new features for 2023 is the bunkered Clubhouse, which is the perfect place to chill out and relax.

It’s also where special guest speakers will discuss and debate the hottest topics from the world of golf, with expert opinion and forthright views guaranteed.

Here’s a sneak peek at what (and who) you can see there...

Dr Golf 

Friday - Sunday 11AM

Strength Training: The missing ingredient needed to up your game

Find out why improving your strength could, in turn, help strengthen your swing when you attend a clinic with Dr Golf. Make an appointment at bunkered LIVE’s Clubhouse to learn how working out could help you make some serious gains with your game. All weekend, Dr Golf will be on-hand to answer any questions about how to train better and stay injury free. Plus, anyone who attends will be in with the chance of winning LIFETIME ACCESS to the Dr Golf app, which includes home and gym workouts.

Seb On Golf

Friday @ 1pm

How good is your shot? Challenge yourself to a shoot out with Seb On Golf

Take part in a one-shot challenge with Seb On Golf at bunkered LIVE’s Clubhouse. With the use of a state-of-the-art simulator, Seb On Golf is inviting guests to go up against him, to see who can get closest to the pin. A YouTube sensation, Seb on Golf will also be chatting about what it takes to create engaging content online, navigating social media, as well as answering any questions on how he grew his 141k following.

James Robinson

Saturday @ 1pm  

Get good at golf with James Robinson (PGA)

You can learn how to improve your overall game at James Robinson’s clinic in bunkered LIVE’s Clubhouse. A fully qualified PGA professional golf instructor, those who attend Saturday’s session will get the chance to learn from the best –that’s James. With a following of more than 227k subscribers, James will also chat about his rise to YouTube fame and will be more than happy to meet and greet attendees at the show.

Joe Miller

Sunday @ 1pm

A masterclass in long drive by Joe Miller

Two-time World Long Drive Champion Joe Miller will share his power moves at bunkered LIVE’s Clubhouse. Taking part in a Q&A, the long drive champion will be talking club speed, angle of attack, spin and how HIS driver set up differs from YOURS. Guests will also be invited to join Joe at the Clubhouse’s state-of-the-art golf simulator to see if they can outdrive him - are you up to the challenge?

--

Get your tickets now!

bunkered LIVE takes place at the NEC in Birmingham from Friday to Sunday this weekend. Book now and get 2-for-1 tickets with code BL23TTFP

Visit the website for tickets.

