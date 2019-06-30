WHOA! Open champ to pocket record-breaking prize money!

As well as the Claret Jug and the right to call themselves the 2019 'Champion Golfer of the Year', the winner of next month's Open Championship will also bank a huge cheque.



The R&A has today announced that this year's champ will receive a whopping $1,935,000.



That's a record sum for an Open champion and is up slightly on the $1.89m Francesco Molinari received for his win at Carnoustie last year.

The total prize fund will be $10.75m.

• The Open 2019 - The field as it stands

• Young Scots pro seals his Open berth



Martin Slumbers, the chief executive of The R&A, said: “The Open is a global sporting event and our priority is to ensure that this is reflected in the prize fund.



"We have a long-term strategy to ensure The Open remains at the forefront of golf and maintains its unique allure in sporting terms.



• GMac "very proud" to punch his ticket for Portrush



"We are also committed to investing in our other major championships, especially the AIG Women’s British Open."

Open 2019 - Top 30 prize money

1 - $1,935,000

2 - $1,120,000

3 - $718,000

4 - $558,000

5 - $449,000

6 - $389,000

7 - $334,000

8 - $282,000

9 - $247,000

10 - $223,000

• John Daly wants permission to use buggy at Portrush



11 - $203,000

12 - $180,000

13 - $169,000

14 - $159,000

15 - $147,500

16 - $135,500

17 - $129,000

18 - $123,000

19 - $117,750

20 - $112,000



As ever, only professionals will receive prize money.



If more than 70 professional golfers qualify for the final two rounds, additional prize money will be added. Prize money will decrease by $125 per qualifying place above 70 to a minimum of $13,500.