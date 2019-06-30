search
WHOA! Open champ to pocket record-breaking prize money!

WHOA! Open champ to pocket record-breaking prize money!

By Michael McEwan28 June, 2019
The Open 2019 Royal Portrush Major Championships Prize money Francesco Molinari Claret Jug R&A Martin Slumbers
Claret Jug At Royal Portrush

As well as the Claret Jug and the right to call themselves the 2019 'Champion Golfer of the Year', the winner of next month's Open Championship will also bank a huge cheque.

The R&A has today announced that this year's champ will receive a whopping $1,935,000.

That's a record sum for an Open champion and is up slightly on the $1.89m Francesco Molinari received for his win at Carnoustie last year. 

The total prize fund will be $10.75m.

• The Open 2019 - The field as it stands

• Young Scots pro seals his Open berth

Martin Slumbers, the chief executive of The R&A, said: “The Open is a global sporting event and our priority is to ensure that this is reflected in the prize fund. 

"We have a long-term strategy to ensure The Open remains at the forefront of golf and maintains its unique allure in sporting terms.

• GMac "very proud" to punch his ticket for Portrush

"We are also committed to investing in our other major championships, especially the AIG Women’s British Open."

Open 2019 - Top 30 prize money

1 - $1,935,000
2 - $1,120,000
3 - $718,000
4 - $558,000
5 - $449,000
6 - $389,000
7 - $334,000
8 - $282,000
9 - $247,000
10 - $223,000

• John Daly wants permission to use buggy at Portrush

11 - $203,000
12 - $180,000
13 - $169,000
14 - $159,000
15 - $147,500
16 - $135,500
17 - $129,000
18 - $123,000
19 - $117,750
20 - $112,000

As ever, only professionals will receive prize money.

If more than 70 professional golfers qualify for the final two rounds, additional prize money will be added. Prize money will decrease by $125 per qualifying place above 70 to a minimum of $13,500.

