Whose bagman has been named 'Caddie of the Year'?

Rory McIlroy wasn't the only Northern Irishman celebrating at last week's WGC-HSBC Champions in China.

Brian 'Bo' Martin, the bagman for Open champion Shane Lowry, was also on the winner's podium after being named the 'HSBC Caddie of the Year'.

Martin, from Ardglass, was given a commemorative bib to acknowledge his efforts at Lowry's side this season.

Not only did he help his fellow Irishman end a three-and-a-half-year winless drought at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in January, he also helped the 32-year-old win his maiden major when the Open Championship was staged at Royal Portrush in July.

That, in the eyes of the judges, made Martin - formerly on the bag of Gary Murphy, Peter Lawrie, Alex Levy and Lucas Bjerregaard - the clear standout looper this year.

Martin has caddied for Lowry since his split with Dermot Byrne in the summer of 2018 and the 'Champion Golfer of the Year' gives his man huge credit for transforming his fortunes.

"There's no doubt that my golf has improved since he started caddying for me so I owe a lot to him," Lowry told the BBC after his Open win

"We're similar people, very happy-go-lucky - we just said let's enjoy it, play some golf, have some craic along the way and make a few quid.



Previous winners of the 'Caddie of the Year' award include Martin's fellow Northern Irishman Ricky Elliott, caddie for world No.1 Brooks Koepka, and Austin Johnson, caddie and brother of former US Open champ Dustin Johnson.