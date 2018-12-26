Why a winter plan is vital to your 2019 golf goals

At winter time, so many people put their clubs away then come out in April and expect to be the same player. That is just not possible and we see this so often. So, try not to make that same mistake this year.



The one thing you need to do is create a routine for the betterment of your game.

For example, go to the driving range on a Wednesday night and hit 50 balls.

Take a pal with you and go and create some competitive practice. But it’s essential that you create consistency when you do this, otherwise it’s a waste of your time and I’ll explain why.

Create a plan

Take 50 balls and create a plan. What are your intentions? What is it that you want to work on? Perhaps you’ve been struggling with a part of your game all year.

Don’t try and fix your whole game: fix something that isn’t working for you or has been a common problem.

If it’s your driving, make it your goal to exit the cold months a better driver of the golf ball. Work on that part of your game. Don’t try and fix everything. Ask yourself what area of your game needs the most work and leave the winter having fixed it.

Play the game

Use half of your 50 balls to play the game. Hit a drive, then an approach, then a pitch or wedge. This helps you improve your skills because you are practising to play the game.

The practice improves your skills and that helps your overall game. If you know you’ve got those 50 balls, you’ve got to break them down.

A proportion is warming up, then technique, then working on skill. You need to stimulate your brain the entire time.



Make a change

Think about your range time this way. Bad driving range users tend to look backwards while good golfers look forwards.

When you’re at the range, look at what some of the people around you are doing. Practisers look backwards at their swing, but those who are playing the game always look forwards as they’re ‘playing’ the game.

If you spend too long at the range, you get bored and curious, or you leave delusional or despondent. Make this winter the year you change all that.



Kevin Craggs coaches Paula Creamer, Colin Montgomerie, Catriona Matthew and more. Follow him on Twitter @kevincraggsgolf.

