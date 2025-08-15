Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Bryson DeChambeau has already been told he will play in next month’s Ryder Cup, but the LIV Golf man will not feature in a Team USA warm-up event.

DeChambeau will make his return to the Ryder Cup stage after being left out by Zach Johnson for the trip to Marco Simone in 2023.

Since then, the Crushers captain has become one of the world’s most in-form players, having won twice in the two years that have followed, including at the 2024 US Open.

His impressive play has continued into 2025, and DeChambeau has been rewarded with a guaranteed Ryder Cup spot by US captain Keegan Bradley.

Despite securing his spot in the team, the American is set to miss out on a chance to both play and bond with his teammates in the build-up to the trip to New York.

Earlier this month, Bradley confirmed that there is a plan in place for US team members to compete at the Procore Championship during the FedEx Cup Fall on the PGA Tour.

The captain has not made the event compulsory for his team members, but it appears the man in charge is looking to get his roster playing together prior to the Ryder Cup.

One man who will play no part though is DeChambeau. The two-time major champion remains suspended from the PGA Tour to his LIV loyalties and is therefore unable to compete.

Bradley was quizzed about the issue surrounding DeChambeau at the BMW Championship this week.

“Well, he’s suspended,” the captain said per Sports Illustrated. “And that’s out of my control.”

“I thought that the Ryder Cup sort of transcends all of this. And really, the last thing on my mind is the PGA Tour-LIV stuff.”

DeChambeau’s absence is a blow for both the LIV man and Bradley. The US team fell foul of not playing alongside each other in the build-up to the Ryder Cup two years ago.

Luke Donald’s Europeans meanwhile all competed at the BMW PGA Championship two weeks prior, and they are set to do the same thing this year.

Both the Procore Championship and the BMW PGA Championship take place on the same week across the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.